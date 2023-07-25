Tom Brady and Irina Shayk made the headlines this week after they were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles over the weekend. But what do we know about their potentially budding relationship?

The former NFL quarterback divorced from his wife of 13 years, Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen in October 2022. Meanwhile Russian model Irina has dated stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper in the past, but currently appears to be single.

Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating?

Tom and Irina were linked together after photographs emerged in Page Six of the couple spending time together over a weekend in late July. The 45-year-old sports star is believed to have driven in his car to pick up the model from the LA-based Hotel Bel-Air before driving her to his home.

Reports then claim the pair were next seen leaving Tom's home the next day, before they then spent another day together. Irina was dressed in a summery get up of a white vest and tennis skirt, meanwhile the former New England Patriots player was wearing a green shirt and jeans.

Neither of the couple have made news of a relationship public, therefore currently it is unknown whether the pair of apparent lovebirds are in fact officially an item. The couple are believed to have first met at the lavish $13 million wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick – although again these reports have not been confirmed by Tom or Irina.

Who did Tom Brady date before Irina Shayk?

Prior to being linked with Irina, Tom was in a 13 year long marriage with the model Gisele Bundchen. The pair, who met in on a blind date in late 2006 and married in February 2009, share two children together: a son, Benjamin Rein, who was born in December 2009; and daughter, Vivian Lake, who was born in December 2012.

The pair finalised their divorce in October 2022. This development was announced via an Instagram story on which Tom posted the statement: "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Tom is well adapted to co-parenting, as he also shares an older son with his former partner, the actress Bridget Moynahan. The couple were together for two years between 2004 and 2006, and their son Jack was born in August 2007, following their split.

Who did Irina Shayk date before Tom Brady?

Unlike Tom, the 37-year-old is yet to be married. However, she has similarly been involved in several high profile relationships and is also a co-parent. Irina dated Portuguese superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015. She then dated Silver Linings Playbook star Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019, and the pair welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017.