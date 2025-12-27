Robert Irwin has made a generous wedding offer to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Robert Irwin has thrown his hat into the ring when it comes to wedding suggestions for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – and his idea comes with giraffes, rhinos and a sweeping African savanna. Appearing in a year-end ABC News special, the 22-year-old wildlife conservationist revealed that Australia Zoo could be the perfect place for the superstar couple to tie the knot.

© Getty Images Robert says Australia Zoo is the perfect place for Taylor Swift's wedding

"One of the things that we do that is the most popular is weddings at Australia Zoo," Robert explained, noting that the venue boasts a breathtaking location overlooking the zoo’s African savanna. "You get married over that, and it’s stunning."

The zoo, founded by his late father Steve Irwin, has hosted numerous ceremonies over the years, with couples often describing the experience as "life-changing". According to Robert, the unique setting – complete with wildlife roaming freely in the background – makes it unlike anywhere else.

© Getty Images Travis and Taylor have been engaged since August 2025

And when it came to Swift and Kelce, Robert didn’t hold back. "Wow, Travis and Taylor," he said with a smile. "You know what would really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding? An Australian wedding. Hit me up – I’ve got you."

While fans have been eagerly speculating about the couple’s future plans since they announced their engagement earlier this year, Robert is just the latest famous face to weigh in. Still, if Swift has her way, details may remain tightly under wraps.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers in October, the singer joked about elaborate ways to keep wedding invitations secret, quipping that they could even dissolve into dust moments after being touched.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2025, posting a series of photos that captured Travis's proposal, the sparkly diamond ring, and the serene floral backdrop where the moment took place. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read the caption, with a dynamite emoji at the end, a reference to their initials, T and T.

During a previous episode of the New Heights podcast, Taylor opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Travis. "This dude didn't get a meet-and-greet and he's making it everyone's problem," she said. "It was like he was standing outside my window with a boom box just yelling, 'I wanna date you!"

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium

She continued: "If this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting since I was a teenager."

Whether or not Australia Zoo makes the shortlist, Robert’s suggestion has certainly captured imaginations – proving that when it comes to Taylor Swift, even wedding venues can spark global conversation.