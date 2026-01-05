Meet CBS News' Tony Dokoupil's wife Katy Tur, whose ex is another well-known TV anchor

The duo met in 2016 while they were both employees at MS Now. She was getting her makeup done when she saw him on TV and asked her glam team who he was.

She recalled the moment: "I'm not very polite, so I said, 'Who the [expletive] is that? Does he work here? How come I don't know who he is?' The makeup artists all chimed in and said, 'That's Tony, we've all got a big crush on him,'" per Esquire.

Tony said of their first introduction: "It didn't occur to me until midnight that night in my crappy apartment drinking a whiskey, where I was like, 'That was weird that they introduced me to her because that never happens. Maybe I have a shot here.'"