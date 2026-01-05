Meet CBS News' Tony Dokoupil's wife Katy Tur, whose ex is another well-known TV anchor

CBS News' Tony Dokoupil is the new face of CBS Evening News, after being a co-host on CBS Mornings since 2019, alongside his co-stars Gayle King and Nate Burleson. As he adapts to his new role, learn more about his family life with his wife below.
Who is Katy Tur?
Both Tony and Katy are passionate about news. Katy has been the correspondent for MS NOW, which was previously MSNBC, since 2017. In 2021, her show was named Katy Tur Reports. She got her start in 2009 at NBC News.
How did Tony and Katy meet?
The duo met in 2016 while they were both employees at MS Now. She was getting her makeup done when she saw him on TV and asked her glam team who he was.
She recalled the moment: "I'm not very polite, so I said, 'Who the [expletive] is that? Does he work here? How come I don't know who he is?' The makeup artists all chimed in and said, 'That's Tony, we've all got a big crush on him,'" per Esquire.
Tony said of their first introduction: "It didn't occur to me until midnight that night in my crappy apartment drinking a whiskey, where I was like, 'That was weird that they introduced me to her because that never happens. Maybe I have a shot here.'"
Relationship timeline
In 2016, they began a long-distance relationship, being that Katy extensively covered the 2016 presidential election and Tony began working at CBS News. The pair eloped the following year.
The duo have two children named Teddy, seven, and Eloise, five.
You may also like
Their previous partners
Tony was previously married to Danielle Haas from the early 2000s up until 2015. The two share two children together, aged 16 and 14, however Danielle lives in Israel with both kids.
Katy was previously in a relationship with Keith Olbermann, a former political commentator at MSNBC from 2006 to 2009.
What has Tony said about fatherhood?
Tony has exclusively shared with us: "I think the best thing about being a dad is the double and triple vision it gives you. On the one hand it gives you the ability to look into your past and look at your own parents in a new way and see what they experienced, and you also get this magical ability to look into the future and think about what life would be like for this little kiddo who will be stretching on long after you."
The journalist has also revealed who he takes parenting advice from and expressed: "I often take advice from my mom as much as I don't like getting advice from my mom about being a dad! And also from my wife and my ex-wife for that matter. They are partners in this and tell me where I fall short, and I am happy for the feedback."