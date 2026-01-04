Emily VanCamp shares rare glimpse into life with two kids and husband Josh Bowman in new photos

Emily VanCamp provided an adorable and intimate look into her family life with husband Josh Bowman and their two daughters.
The actress posted a sweet and reflective carousel on her Instagram which showcased the highlights of her 2025. She captioned it: "Random tidbits from 2025. Wishing you all a very Happy and Healthy New Year! Let's see what you got 2026."
Her main picture featured the family enjoying some fall foliage while on a walk, getting some vitamin d during a beach day with her daughters, her two little ones playing the piano, and going on a wholesome horse carriage ride with the family.
The two met back in 2011 while on the set of Revenge, during which Emily played the character of Emily Thorne, and Josh portrayed Daniel Grayson. Fans of the hit TV show love that the two co-stars ended up together. Their on-screen relationship quickly transitioned to their off-screen relationship only a year later.
One person wrote: "Happy New Year to you and your family. Revenge lovers are happy to see their beautiful family and happiness." A second follower added: "Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson forever." Another fan commented: "I love the fact [that] Emily and Daniel are married IRL."
They became engaged in 2017 and tied the knot the following year in the Bahamas. In 2021, they had their first child Iris and then three years later, they welcomed Rio Rose into the world.
The power couple, who have been in a relationship for almost 15 years together, are still going strong and remain head over heels for each other.
In 2023, Emily got sentimental during their fifth wedding anniversary. She posted a heartwarming carousel on social media featuring throwbacks from the duo's wedding, ski trip and vacation in Italy.
The actress wrote: "Five years married, 12 together. What a beautiful ride it's been. Love the life we've built, our wild adventures, but mostly the little family we've created. Happy Anniversary my love. Can't wait for all that is to come!!"
Emily revealed that once she became a mother, her mindset changed from being focused on her career to being focused on her family life.
She expressed to Deadline in 2021: "I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted. I think there comes a moment in every woman's life — in every person's life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that's what happened while I was making the show [The Resident]."
The entertainer added: "Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn't see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment."