Emily VanCamp shares rare glimpse into life with two kids and husband Josh Bowman in new photos

Her main picture featured the family enjoying some fall foliage while on a walk, getting some vitamin d during a beach day with her daughters, her two little ones playing the piano, and going on a wholesome horse carriage ride with the family.

The two met back in 2011 while on the set of Revenge, during which Emily played the character of Emily Thorne, and Josh portrayed Daniel Grayson. Fans of the hit TV show love that the two co-stars ended up together. Their on-screen relationship quickly transitioned to their off-screen relationship only a year later.

One person wrote: "Happy New Year to you and your family. Revenge lovers are happy to see their beautiful family and happiness." A second follower added: "Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson forever." Another fan commented: "I love the fact [that] Emily and Daniel are married IRL."