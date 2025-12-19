Inside Jimmy Stewart's 'love at first sight' romance with wife of 45 years

James Stewart had been dubbed "The Great American Bachelor" before he fell in "love at first sight" with his wife, Gloria McLean.

The It's a Wonderful Life star, known affectionately as "Jimmy" Stewart, had dated several of Hollywood's leading ladies, including Ginger Rogers, Marlene Dietrich, and Olivia de Havilland, before a dinner party changed his life.

Meet-Cute

In 1948, Jimmy had reluctantly accepted an invitation from his friends, Gary and Veronica "Rocky" Cooper, to attend a dinner at their California home.

© Getty Images Jimmy met Gloria at a dinner party in 1948

While he hadn't been looking for love, he found it in the seat across from him, which was occupied by little-known 29-year-old model Gloria.

After the pair struck up a conversation, Jimmy was quickly smitten with Gloria. "For me, it had been love at first sight," he once said of their first meeting.

"The kind you associate with open country, cooking stew, and not fainting because it was made of cut-up squirrels. She'd look at home on a sailboat or a raft; in a graceful swing from a tree branch into the swimming pool."

© Getty Images Jimmy and Gloria quickly fell in love

Despite his initial attraction, Jimmy had his work cut out for him before he could date Gloria. "I could tell right off that she was a thoroughbred…the kind of girl I had always dreamed of," he once said.

"But first, I had to woo her dog. I bought him steaks. Patted him. Praised him. It got to be pretty humiliating, but we finally got to be friends. I was free to court Gloria."

That same year, Gloria had divorced her husband of six years, Edward Beale McLean Jr., son and heir of Edward Beale McLean, owner and publisher of The Washington Post.

Wedding

© Getty Images Jimmy and Gloria married in 1949 in front of 18 guests

Jimmy and Gloria didn't waste any time in their courtship, and on August 9, 1949, they married in the Brentwood Presbyterian Church in front of just 18 guests, although there were around 500 fans outside hoping to steal a glance at the newlyweds.

The Hollywood star was 41 when he tied the knot, and according to his agent at the time, Lew Wasserman, there was a very good reason for his delayed nuptials.

© Getty Images Jimmy and Gloria were happily married for 45 years

"By that time, a lot of big Hollywood stars are working on their third or fourth wife. But that's not for Jimmy," Lew said. "He's very old-fashioned about such an important step. Why, even in a movie, he didn't pop the question until the last reel."

Fatherhood

© Getty Images Jimmy adopted Gloria's two sons when they married

After Jimmy and Gloria exchanged vows, he became an instant dad to her two sons, Ronald and Michael, adopting them when they were just five and three, respectively.

In 1951, Jimmy and Gloria became parents to twin daughters, Kelly and Judy, but it was a difficult delivery for Gloria, who spent one month in the hospital after giving birth.

© Getty Images Jimmy and Gloria welcomed twin daughters in 1951

"I've never seen such an outpouring of love and concern," Elizabeth Goodman, the nurse who cared for Gloria, later told reporters. "Her husband was there around the clock. He wouldn't leave her bedside.

"When Mrs. Stewart was ready to be discharged, he was so excited that he nearly drove his car into the lobby. We got his wife ready, then he took off in a mad dash. But he had forgotten to put her in the car!"

Endless love

© Getty Images Jimmy and Gloria 'shared a sense of humor'

In 2021, the couple's daughter, Kelly, said of her parents' love story: "They shared a sense of humor and had a great respect for each other. My mother was a really good sport and was really beautiful. I think my father was waiting for the right woman."

Tragedy strikes

© Getty Images Gloria died in 1994

Jimmy and Gloria were happily married for 45 years until her death from lung cancer on February 16, 1994. She was 75.

After her passing, Jimmy retreated from public life, opting to spend most of his time at home in Beverly Hills, California. He died on July 2, 1997, aged 89, due to complications from a blood clot and heart issues.

© Getty Images Jimmy's final words were, "I'm going to be with Gloria now."

Surrounded by his three children, Ronald was killed in action in Vietnam in 1969 at the age of 24. Jimmy said a final goodbye before speaking his last words: "I'm going to be with Gloria now."