Steven Bartlett's fiancée shares first look at engagement ring

Steven Bartlett popped the question to his girlfriend of seven years, Melanie Lopes, while in Morocco, and now the yoga entrepreneur has unveiled her dazzling diamond ring for all to see.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Melanie revealed the glittering details of her sparkling rock in a romantic candid photo with her future husband. "Mon amour," she wrote alongside a photograph of her hand in Steven''s.

The ring of choice is a beautiful oval cut sparkler, complete with a diamond-encrusted band - simply stunning!

Melanie shared a photo of her sparkler on Instagram

The thoughts behind the ring

Revealing more about the proposal, Steven told Maggie Sellers Reum on the Hot Smart Rich podcast that he had been planning the ring for years. He said: "About four years ago, she was talking about engagement rings with a friend, and I was looking over her shoulder and looking at the ones she liked, and I was looking at her Pinterest, and saving the ones she said she really liked.

"So, I've had this folder in my phone for like three or four years of the ones she said she liked. And we were in New York yesterday, and there's a jeweller in New York that some of my friends that I really trust told me to go see, and they made the ring for us.

He said: "Mel helps me anchor. And then I'll have kids and a family and responsibilities and dependencies. And that's what I think it takes to be a good man, but also a good human being. I'm very excited about depending on other people and having other people depend on me."

Meant to be

Melanie and Steven dated for a year before the couple briefly split while the Dragon's Den star focused on building his business empire. However, after realising he could not live without her, flew to Bali, where Melanie runs a breathwork and yoga retreat, to win her back.

"I think as time went on, I reflected on that, I learnt more about things and life, and sex and relationships, and because she was such a special person, I realised that she was the one," the Dragons' Den opened up during an appearance on the My Love is… podcast.

“So, I flew to Bali, and I went and said sorry to her.” She accepted his apology and the pair have stuck together since.

Who is Melanie Lopes?

Melanie is a wellness and yoga entrepreneur from Bordeaux in France. While not much is known about her personal life, she's amassed an impressive following of over 136,000 followers on her personal Instagram account. Her relationship with Steven has also been kept largely out of the limelight despite his fame.