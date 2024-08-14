All the clues Kaley Cuoco was engaged to Tom Pelphrey months ago following exciting confirmation — photos

After months of speculation, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have confirmed they are officially engaged.

Though neither of them have shied away in recent months from sharing photos where the Big Bang Theory alum was sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger, she showed it off more clearly than ever in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 14.

The Flight Attendant actress posted a selfie of her and the Ozark actor, in which he's planting a kiss on her forehead, and she has her hand over his face, flashing her new bling.

Recommended video You may also like Kaley Cuoco shares sweet relationship milestone with Tom Pelphrey

"Amazing weekend," she wrote, and they both shared more photos of a family photoshoot they did, featuring their daughter Matilda, who they welcomed in April of last year.

Below, take a look back at some of their cutest photos from their romance, which began when they met at the premiere of Ozark in April 2022 and were set up by their manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph, plus all the recent times Kaley hinted at their engagement.

1/ 5 © Instagram It's official The couple officially confirmed their engagement on August 14

2/ 5 © Instagram First Hints Kaley shared photos in May where she appeared to be wearing her engagement ring

3/ 5 © Instagram Soon-To-Be Husband & Wife Tom also shared photos some months ago where Kaley is seen with the ring

4/ 5 © Instagram Matching Ink The couple have a tattoo, Kaley on her wrist and Tom on his tricep, of theirs and daughter Matilda's initials combined into one symbol