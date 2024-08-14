Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All the clues Kaley Cuoco was engaged to Tom Pelphrey months ago following exciting confirmation — photos
Split image of Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, one of them confirming their engagement on August 14, 2024© Getty/Instagram

All the clues Kaley Cuoco was engaged to Tom Pelphrey months ago following exciting confirmation — photos

The Big Bang Theory alum and the Ozark actor started dating in April 2022

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
After months of speculation, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have confirmed they are officially engaged.

Though neither of them have shied away in recent months from sharing photos where the Big Bang Theory alum was sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger, she showed it off more clearly than ever in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 14.

The Flight Attendant actress posted a selfie of her and the Ozark actor, in which he's planting a kiss on her forehead, and she has her hand over his face, flashing her new bling.

"Amazing weekend," she wrote, and they both shared more photos of a family photoshoot they did, featuring their daughter Matilda, who they welcomed in April of last year.

Below, take a look back at some of their cutest photos from their romance, which began when they met at the premiere of Ozark in April 2022 and were set up by their manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph, plus all the recent times Kaley hinted at their engagement.

1/5

Photo shared by Kaley Cuoco on Instagram Stories August 14, 2024 confirming her engagement to Tom Pelphrey© Instagram

It's official

The couple officially confirmed their engagement on August 14

2/5

Photo shared by Tom Pelphrey on Instagram May 2024 in which Kaley Cuoco is seen sporting a diamond ring and wedding band on her left ring finger.© Instagram

First Hints

Kaley shared photos in May where she appeared to be wearing her engagement ring

3/5

Photo shared by Kaley Cuoco on Instagram May 2024 in which she is with Tom Pelphrey, and is seen sporting a diamond ring and wedding band on her left ring finger.© Instagram

Soon-To-Be Husband & Wife

Tom also shared photos some months ago where Kaley is seen with the ring

4/5

Photo shared by Kaley Cuoco on Instagram where her matching "KTM" tattoo with Tom Pelphrey is visible© Instagram

Matching Ink

The couple have a tattoo, Kaley on her wrist and Tom on his tricep, of theirs and daughter Matilda's initials combined into one symbol

5/5

Photo shared by Kaley Cuoco on Instagram on set with her daughter Matilda, a diamond ring visible on her ring finger© Instagram

Matilda's Parents

Kaley was also spotted with the ring in a photo from set with little Matilda

