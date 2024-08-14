All the clues Kaley Cuoco was engaged to Tom Pelphrey months ago following exciting confirmation — photos

After months of speculation, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have confirmed they are officially engaged.
Though neither of them have shied away in recent months from sharing photos where the Big Bang Theory alum was sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger, she showed it off more clearly than ever in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 14.
The Flight Attendant actress posted a selfie of her and the Ozark actor, in which he's planting a kiss on her forehead, and she has her hand over his face, flashing her new bling.
"Amazing weekend," she wrote, and they both shared more photos of a family photoshoot they did, featuring their daughter Matilda, who they welcomed in April of last year.
Below, take a look back at some of their cutest photos from their romance, which began when they met at the premiere of Ozark in April 2022 and were set up by their manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph, plus all the recent times Kaley hinted at their engagement.