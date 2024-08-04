Ree Drummond announces double family celebration after revealing daughter's pregnancy: 'Can finally exhale'

Ree Drummond and her family have double the reason to celebrate, and she can "finally exhale!"

On Sunday, August 4, the Food Network star announced that her daughter Paige is officially engaged to now-fiancé David Andersen, after one year of dating, and after she kept plans on the engagement a secret for six weeks.

The happy news comes shortly after the Pioneer Woman host announced that her other daughter, Alex, was expecting her first child with husband Mauricio Scott.

Ree took to her blog over the weekend to share the exciting news, first revealing: "I am so relieved I can finally share this news because the stress was getting to me. I have kept it a secret (from Paige, but also from like, everyone else on the planet) for about six weeks, and I can finally exhale."

She added: "It was a surprise engagement (for Paige, not for the rest of us!), and we were so glad we got to be there to celebrate right after the big moment."

The beloved home cook also shared sweet photos of the special moment; Paige got engaged in a white dress with a black top section, right by a creek.

Stunning and special as the proposal turned out though, Ree teased that there was "behind-the-scenes drama" to share in coming days, revealing that plans involved: "Scheming we did with David, our clandestine travel to Dallas, and the outright lies and deception we all had to throw her way over the past couple of weeks to make sure she didn't grow suspicious."

"It was cops and robbers, it was cloak and dagger, it was an epic action adventure movie!" she joked.

She then added: "Again, many more details to come this week. For now, I just want to say this: We are so happy! Paige and David are such a great match, a terrific team!" and further gushed: "Paige is my strong, mighty, wonderful daughter and the fact that she found a person she wants to spend her life with is a pretty indescribable feeling."

Earlier this year, Paige moved back home to the Drummond's farm in Oklahoma to work full time at the ranch. In another blog post at the time, Ree wrote: "She's getting more and more experience in every aspect of ranching, from sorting cattle to weaning calves to fixing fence and water gaps to building salt boxes and a long list of other have-to chores," and teased: "She's getting banged up, scratched, bruised, and clobbered...and time will tell if she's in this for the long haul!"

In addition to Paige, 24, and Alex, 26, Ree and her husband Ladd Drummond are also parents to Bryce, 20, and Todd, 19, plus they welcomed Jamar, 20, into the family in 2018 after the couple became his foster parents.