Exclusive: The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei reveals 'hot take' on the one rule he'd change on the hit show

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei got candid about the one rule he'd change when it comes to the hit reality TV show.

Joey competed as a celebrity golf player during the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Lake Nona, Florida, alongside participants Dylan Dreyer, Michael Peña and more.

Joey exclusively shared his "hot take" with HELLO! and revealed: "I would love to get rid of roses after one-on-ones."

© Getty Images Joey competed as a celebrity golf player during the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Lake Nona, Florida.

He believes that without that added pressure on him, he would get to process the date better, as he simultaneously gets to know all the participants.

Joey explained: "I like the idea of not having to make that decision right away because there's so many other people, and I kind of like the idea of waiting until maybe it comes that time where they have to wait until the rose ceremony to see if that one on one was as good as they thought it was."

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant argued that the hold-off could also increase some tension which could be more entertaining for viewers.

He continued: "I think it would be a good little wrinkle that would add some drama, but also give the lead some more time to think through their decisions too."

© FilmMagic Joey got candid about his wedding, exclusively with HELLO!

At the end of Joey's journey on the franchise, he fell head over heels for contestant Kelsey Anderson, who not only took home the final rose, but the gorgeous engagement ring as well.

The couple initially hoped to have their big day in 2026, however, they changed it to Spring 2027 to give them more time to plan without the added stress of an upcoming date.

When it comes to the special day, Joey romantically shared what his number one "non-negotiable" will be.

He expressed: "It's been really fun to start wedding planning. It's not close, but it is close. We're getting to that point where I'm actually shocked how close it's about. To be, but it's exciting because we're ready to do it. I guess my non-negotiable has been, I really want it to be a day that Kelsey's never gonna forget. That's my non-negotiable."

© Getty Images Kelsey got Joey's finale rose

The doting fiancé wants Kelsey to lovingly reminisce on the ceremony long after it takes place.

Joey added: "This is something for both of us, but I know this is something that she really wants to put time and energy into, as she said she wants to make it timeless, she wants to look back on it and be so happy about it."

The TV star also teased his upcoming plans and said: "I get really excited to see how excited she gets, and yeah, it's getting close. We're getting the location, I think locked in. Maybe in the next week or two. So, when that happens, we'll have more news to share and yeah, I'm excited to keep doing that."

© Getty Images Most celebrity participants stayed at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel

Viewers witnessed the pair's undeniable chemistry on-screen, and Joey shared what trait of hers is his personal favorite. He expressed: "My favorite trait about Kelsey, I think continually is just how honest and truthful she is to herself. She's a goofy girl. She likes to have fun."

He continued: "She has not changed the root of who she is during the entire time and that's hard when you get in the public eye and there's a lot of other opinions and things happen. But she's always just been Kelsey, and I think that's a rare thing to find in people nowadays."

