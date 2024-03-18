Joey Graziadei admits to 'tough' reality behind time on The Bachelor ahead of contentious new episode

As if modern dating isn't hard enough already, The Bachelor, this year's being Joey Graziadei, has to do it with millions of people watching, and choose one out of over 30 women to hopefully be his wife.

Since his journey to find love first started to air on ABC earlier this year, the tennis teacher has narrowed his dating pool down to three women: Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance.

Now, with less than a week away from the March 25th finale, reality television's latest man crush is giving insight on what it has really been like to transition from being a The Bachelorette contestant, to the franchise's leading man.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday ahead of the highly-anticipated "Women Tell All" episode, host Kelly Clarkson wondered if there was a big difference between his two experiences with the long-running dating show.

"I think it's tough to be the lead man just because it's so much time," he said, explaining: "You forget that when you're the contestant, you get breaks, you go on only one date a week."

He continued: "You would think I would know that before I got there, but I was like, 'I don't get breaks, this is everyday,' so it can be taxing."

© Getty Joey stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show March 18

Still, he further shared: "It is nice to build your own story, and all the women are so amazing, so I was very lucky in my season for sure."

Speaking of difficult things, Joey's two sisters, older sister Carly and younger sister Eleanor, were in the audience, and Kelly couldn't help but wonder how hard it has been to have to watch their brother date (and have plenty of PDA) with so many women on national television.

"I'm no longer excited," Carly joked about watching the show, adding: "[It's] really not that fun, but we're excited for him."

Joey, who is originally from Royersford, Pennsylvania, is in fact currently living with his older sister and her husband, and he shared: "When I was living in Hawai'i, I knew it was kinda gonna get crazy, I wanted to stay close to family and friends, [so] I've been staying at her place, trying to keep up."

