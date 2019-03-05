﻿
4 Photos | Brides

Everything we know about the next royal wedding – and how it will compare to Meghan and Eugenie's

Another royal wedding is taking place this spring

...
Everything we know about the next royal wedding – and how it will compare to Meghan and Eugenie's
You're reading

Everything we know about the next royal wedding – and how it will compare to Meghan and Eugenie's

1/4
Next

Reese Witherspoon launches exciting new venture – and brides will LOVE it
1-Lady-Gabriella-Tom-Kingston-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/4

Following on from the excitement of the weddings of both Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in 2018, there is set to be yet another royal wedding this spring – the nuptials of Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Tom Kingston. Details of the 2019 royal wedding have so far been kept under wraps, but with just two months to go until the big day, more information has emerged about everything from the couple's venue to the guests Princess Michael of Kent's daughter may invite. Read on for everything you need to know…

MORE: Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding venue confirmed

The wedding date and venue

Lady Gabriella and Tom will reportedly marry on Saturday 18 May – almost one year to the day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot. Just like Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie, the 37-year-old has also chosen St George's Chapel, Windsor for her nuptials. However, a royal source has confirmed that the occasion would be "for family and friends, and very different" from the public marriages of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

2-Frogmore-House-Windsor
Photo: © Getty Images
2/4

The wedding reception

The newlyweds will also host their afternoon reception at Frogmore House, but there will be no reception inside Windsor Castle like those hosted by the Queen for her grandchildren Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the venue had "personal resonance" for the couple as Lady Gabriella had spent many Christmases at Windsor and her grandparents, the late Duke and Duchess of Kent, are buried at Frogmore.

3-Prince-William-Kate-Middleton-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
3/4

The wedding guests

Members of the royal family are expected to attend the nuptials, however, Prince William is reportedly facing a dilemma over whether he will be able to attend as the wedding clashes with the FA Cup final. As President of FA, William typically presents the winning team with the cup, but he was forced to miss out in 2018 as he was busy at his brother Prince Harry's wedding.

GALLERY: Best moments from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding

4-Lord-Frederick-Windsor-Sophie-Winkleman
Photo: © Getty Images
4/4

Of course, Lady Gabriella's brother Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman will be in attendance, along with their children Isabella and Maud. The bride may even give her nieces a special role in the ceremony as bridesmaids or flower girls, something Maud already has practice of having been a bridesmaid at her godmother Princess Eugenie's wedding in October.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...