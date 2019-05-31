Look back at the Monaco royals' weddings as Charlotte Casiraghi prepares to marry

You might like...
-
Royal wedding songs and A-list performers at nuptials of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more
-
Meet the royal wedding dress designers behind Lady Gabriella, Meghan & Kate's gowns
-
Look back at Lord Frederick Windsor's wedding to Sophie Winkleman as Lady Gabriella Windsor prepares to marry
-
The most stylish wedding shoes worn by Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and more
-
Princess Charlene of Monaco's latest royal gown is a total showstopper
The royals of Monaco don't disappoint when it comes to dressing for formal events – so we were mighty excited to see Princess Charlene dressed...