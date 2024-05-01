Duchess Sophie's unique belted wedding guest dress paid tribute to daughter Lady Louise

The Duchess of Edinburgh tends to favour elegant midi dresses, but that doesn't mean she shies away from bold prints.

Showing the rebellious side of her fashion sense, Sophie joined her husband Prince Edward at Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg's royal wedding with Stephanie de Lannoy in October 2012. While Edward opted for formal military attire, as is custom at royal weddings, Sophie - who reportedly doesn't use a stylist - turned heads in a monochromatic midi dress with a square neckline, long sleeves and a whimsical landscape print.

© Mark Cuthbert/Julian Parker Sophie and Edward attended Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg's wedding in 2012

Among the painted trees and churches were several horses, which may have been a nod to the family's shared passion. Sophie has often been pictured showing off her sporty side on horseback, while her daughter Lady Louise Windsor is a skilled equestrian who took up carriage driving at age 17 after being inspired by the late Prince Philip.

© Getty Sophie has long demonstrated her love of horses

Speaking of their special bond on BBC One's 2021 documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, Louise said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been lovely, but slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much, but it's incredible to have learned first-hand from him and definitely made us closer, I think.

"After a competition, he would always ask how he went, his eyes would light up because he would get so excited when he talks about it."

As with any sport, horse riding does not come without its risks; both Louise and Sophie have obtained injuries. Sophie suffered broken and bruised ribs after falling from her horse during a hack in Windsor Great Park in 2011.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lady Louise inherited Prince Philip's passion for carriage driving

The following year, her teen daughter broke her arm after falling from her pony. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said at the time: "Lady Louise broke her left arm after falling from her pony while riding at Windsor this morning. She has been treated by doctors and is now resting at home.

"The Countess of Wessex was supposed to go to Manchester today with the Earl but understandably stayed with her daughter."

© Getty Both Sophie and Louise have not been deterred by their injuries in the past

The incidents clearly didn't deter the royals, who quite literally abided by the age-old saying: 'Get back in the saddle.'

Sophie and Edward – who got married in an informal wedding in 1999 - are also parents to a son called James, Earl of Wessex, whom they welcomed in 2007.

Neither Louise nor James joined their parents for their 2012 wedding outing in Luxembourg. The couple chose to keep their young family out of the spotlight as they grew up, as proven by the fact that Louise and James only made a few official outings.

While they attended Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding, where Louise acted as the bride's special attendant, Sophie was pictured without her kids at Flora Ogilvy's marriage blessing in 2021.

