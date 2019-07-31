﻿
10 Photos | Brides

10 celebrities who married the same person TWICE

Were they second time lucky?

...
10 celebrities who married the same person TWICE
You're reading

10 celebrities who married the same person TWICE

1/10
Next

Victoria star Rufus Sewell to star in BBC Agatha Christie drama – find out more!
Pamela-Anderson-Rick-Salomon
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

While a divorce typically signifies the end of a relationship, it wasn't the case for these celebrities, who went on to re-marry their exes for a second time. While some couples, like Marie Osmond and Steve Craig, appear to have had better luck second time round, the same can't be said for some of our other stars like Pamela Anderson, whose second marriage to Rick Salomon was almost as short-lived as her first. Take a look through the gallery to see more celebrities who couldn't resist giving taking a second shot at love with their ex…

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon

Former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson first married Rick Salomon in 2007, and they were married for a year before their divorce. They remarried in 2014 and Pamela filed for divorce, before changing her mind. However, she filed for divorce for a third time in February 2015, and later said their marriage was always destined to fail.

"It's like when you put something back in the fridge that's not good," Pamela told Ellen DeGeneres. "It's not gonna be good the second time. When you go in there, I mean. You go, 'Oh that's bad. Let me try that again!'"

Melanie-Griffith-Don-Johnson
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson

Melanie Griffith was just 14 when she met Don Johnson, who was 22 at the time. The couple got engaged on her 18th birthday and married in 1976, but divorced that same year. It was 13 years later that the couple tied the knot for a second time, after the birth of their daughter Dakota Johnson, but they split in 1996.

Elon-Musk-Talulah-Riley
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Elon Musk and Talulah Riley

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk started dating St Trinian's actress Talulah Riley in 2008, with the couple going on to marry in 2010. They called time on their relationship in 2012 and went on to divorce, but re-married just a year later in July 2013. Unfortunately, their second marriage also failed, and the couple's second divorce was finalised in 2016. The pair have remained on good terms, and Riley told People they still "see each other all the time and take care of each other".

GALLERY: Celebrities who married in secret

Marie-Osmond-Steve-Craig
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Marie Osmond and Steve Craig

Marie Osmond also had better luck second time round with her partner Steve Craig. The pair were married for three years from 1982 until 1985, with Marie going on to marry Brian Blosil the following year. Although she was married to Brian for over 20 years until 2007, Marie found love once again with Steve, and the couple became husband and wife for a second time in 2011.

Jean-Claude-Van-Damme-Gladys-Portugues
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Jean-Claude Van Damme and Gladys Portugues

It appears to be a case of second time lucky for Jean-Claude Van Damme, who is married to bodybuilder Gladys Portugues. Although their first marriage in 1987 only lasted five years, the couple remarried in 1999 and are still together today, 20 years on.

MORE: The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

Judge-Judy-Jerry-Sheindlin
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Judge Judy and Jerry Sheindlin

Television's Judge Judy married Jerry Sheindlin for a first time in 1977, but they announced their divorce in 1990. It wasn't long until the couple rekindled their romance, and they walked down the aisle for a second time in 1991, with their marriage still going strong today.

Barbara-Walters-Merv-Adleson
Photo: © Rex
7/10

Barbara Walters and Merv Adelson

Barbara Walters has been married four times to three different men. Her love affair with Merv Adelson spanned more than ten years and two marriages, first from 1981 until 1984, and again from 1986 until 1992.

MORE: 10 of the shortest celebrity marriages

Elizabeth-Taylor-Richard-Burton-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

Elizabeth Taylor was married eight times in her life, with seven different husbands. They first met and fell in love on the set of Cleopatra in 1963, when they were both married to other people, but they divorced their respective spouses and married in 1964. The couple were married for ten years before divorcing in 1974, however, they reconciled and remarried in 1975, with their second marriage lasting just one year before they parted ways for good.

Eminem-Kim-Scott
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Eminem and Kimberly Scott

Rapper Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, was first married to Kim Scott from 1999 until 2001. Their marriage ended badly, with Kim being the subject of many of his songs. However, they overcame their differences and married again in 2006, before divorcing within 12 months.

Nene-Leakes-Gregg-Leakes
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes

Much of NeNe and Gregg Leakes' relationship has been played out on the reality show, Real Housewives of Atlanta. The couple were married from 1997 until 2011 first time round, but they reconciled and remarried in 2013.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...