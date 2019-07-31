10 celebrities who married the same person TWICE

While a divorce typically signifies the end of a relationship, it wasn't the case for these celebrities, who went on to re-marry their exes for a second time. While some couples, like Marie Osmond and Steve Craig, appear to have had better luck second time round, the same can't be said for some of our other stars like Pamela Anderson, whose second marriage to Rick Salomon was almost as short-lived as her first. Take a look through the gallery to see more celebrities who couldn't resist giving taking a second shot at love with their ex…
Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon
Former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson first married Rick Salomon in 2007, and they were married for a year before their divorce. They remarried in 2014 and Pamela filed for divorce, before changing her mind. However, she filed for divorce for a third time in February 2015, and later said their marriage was always destined to fail.
"It's like when you put something back in the fridge that's not good," Pamela told Ellen DeGeneres. "It's not gonna be good the second time. When you go in there, I mean. You go, 'Oh that's bad. Let me try that again!'"