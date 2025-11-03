Most expensive Hollywood divorce settlements of all time

The Hollywood couple had a lengthy legal dispute over their Santa Barbara home and child support costs

Model Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from Yellowstone star Kevin Costner after an 18-year marriage, resulting in several child support disputes and a legal battle over their $145 million Santa Barbara home.

The former couple finalised their divorce in February 2024, months after reaching a settlement in September 2023, where a judge ordered the enforcement of their 2004 prenuptial agreement, giving Christine a $1.5 million payout.

While his ex-wife also requested a monthly child support sum of $248,000, the court found it would be “unjust” to calculate this sum from Kevin’s highest salary (from Yellowstone), settling on an amount of $63,209. Kevin also offered his estranged wife $30,000 a month for a rental home, while Christine was ordered to pay $14k of Kevin’s divorce attorney fees.