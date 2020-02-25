﻿
11 of the best wedding tiaras to make you feel like a princess on your big day

Follow in the footsteps of royal brides like Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton with a bridal tiara

11 of the best wedding tiaras to make you feel like a princess on your big day
11 of the best wedding tiaras to make you feel like a princess on your big day

Tiaras are a must-have for brides wanting to have their very own princess moment on their big day, and even if you don't have access to incredible vintage jewels like royal bride-to-be Princess Beatrice, who is expected to borrow one of the Queen's tiaras for her wedding in May, we've found some stunning alternatives that are almost as impressive (and won't break your wedding budget)…

Ivory & Co. vintage lace freshwater pearl and cubic zirconia pave tiara

Add a touch of sparkle to your bridal look with this vintage-inspired tiara, which features floral segments set with iridescent freshwater pearls and small round cubic zirconia. Presented in a gift box and sold exclusively at John Lewis & Partners, it will be a special keepsake to treasure after your wedding day.

Ivory & Co pave tiara, £165, John Lewis & Partners

Jon Richard Swarovski crystal-embellished tiara

Make a stunning style statement with this Swarovski crystal-embellished tiara, which looks way more expensive than its £56 price tag.

Jon Richard Swarovski-embellished tiara, £56, Debenhams

Etsy baroque silver bridal tiara

Inspired by the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara worn by the Duchess of Sussex on her wedding day, this stunning baroque-style silver tiara will make you feel just like a royal bride.

Baroque silver bridal tiara, £68.54, Etsy

Dolce & Gabbana crystal-embellished tiara

We're getting Princess Eugenie vibes from this Dolce & Gabbana gold-tone brass tiara, which features eye-catching emerald green faceted glass crystal embellishment.

Dolce & Gabbana emerald crystal-embellished tiara, £1,400, Matchesfashion.com

Buckingham Palace crystal crown tiara

Give your wedding day ensemble the royal seal of approval with this elegant crown tiara with sparkling crystals from the Royal Collection Shop.

Buckingham Palace crystal crown tiara, £150, Royal Collection Shop

Halo & Co Albertina crystal and pearl tiara

The crowning glory of your bridal look, this antique gold-tone brass tiara is encrusted with Swarovski crystals and faux pearls on a flexible metal band. It's stunning!

Halo & Co Albertina crystal and peal tiara, £350, Liberty

Ivory and Co Valkyrie crown of leaves headpiece

This crystal-embellished leafy headpiece is a quirky alternative to a traditional tiara, and is the perfect finishing touch to a bohemian-inspired wedding dress.

Valkyrie crown of leaves headpiece, £175, Liberty in Love

Queens & Bowl freshwater pearl knot tiara

Understated but still striking, this freshwater pearl band featuring an Art Deco-style side detail adorned with Swarovski crystals and more pearls.

Queens & Bowl freshwater pearl knot tiara, £95, Not on the High Street

Givenchy Ariana embellished headband

If you don't fancy a full-on tiara, this Givenchy pearl and crystal-embellished headband makes a cool bridal accessory that you'll continue to wear once the big day has been and gone.

Givenchy Ariana embellished headband, £489, Mytheresa.com

Tilly Thomas Lux Eos Crown

A favourite of celebrities including Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes, Tilly Thomas Lux handmade crowns are a must-have for brides, and this Eos crown may be our favourite from the entire collection. Plated in pale 18 carat gold and adorned with Swarovski crystals, it is positively regal.

Eos crown, £550, Tilly Thomas Lux

Halo & Co statement tiara with large Swarovski crystals

Want to make an entrance? It doesn't get much better than this Halo & Co tiara, which is encrusted with large Swarovski crystals set on an antiqued brushed brass band.

Halo & Co statement tiara, £690, Harvey Nichols

