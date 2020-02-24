Which tiara will Princess Beatrice wear for her royal wedding? It will mark the first time we'll see the Queen's granddaughter wear a tiara

Princess Beatrice is set to walk down the aisle when she marries fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 29 May. The ceremony will take place at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, with the reception to be held at Buckingham Palace. Further details are still to be announced by the Queen's household, including who will make up the couple's bridal party, but there are some surprises that will be left until the day.

Royal brides tend to keep their wedding dress designer under wraps until they arrive at the church and it will also mark the first time we will see Princess Beatrice wearing a tiara. In previous years, we've seen Kate Middleton wearing the Cartier Halo tiara, Meghan Markle was loaned Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau and Princess Eugenie donned the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara.

Take a look at the royal jewels Beatrice could wear on her wedding day.

The York tiara

Sarah kept the York tiara after her divorce

On her wedding day to Prince Andrew in 1986, Sarah Ferguson was given the York tiara, believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. The dazzling headpiece, featuring floral-shaped diamond scrolls, was designed by Garrard for Sarah. The Duchess of York wore the tiara on numerous occasions after her wedding, including royal tours. Sarah even kept the royal jewels after her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996 and the headpiece was last seen in 2001 when she wore it to the White Tie and Tiara Ball hosted by Elton John at his home in Windsor.

As her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie did not wear the tiara on her wedding day, it seems highly likely that Sarah would loan the jewels to Princess Beatrice for her nuptials.

Strathmore Rose tiara

The Queen Mother wearing the tiara in 1923

Another contender is the Queen Mother's Strathmore Rose Tiara, which hasn't been seen in public for years. The then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon was given the floral headpiece as a wedding gift from her father, the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne in 1923. She often wore the headpiece across her forehead, as was the style in the 1920s. The tiara was left to her daughter, the Queen, after the Queen Mother's death in 2002, but it hasn’t been seen on another member of the royal family.

The Oriental Circlet tiara

The Queen wearing the tiara in 2005

The tiara was originally made for Queen Victoria as a gift from Prince Albert in 1853. Her granddaughter Queen Alexandra inherited the headpiece, which originally contained opals, but she replaced them with rubies. The Queen Mother wore it on numerous occasions, and it was passed down to the Queen after her death. Her Majesty has only sported the tiara once during a visit to Malta in 2005. Could we see it again on Princess Beatrice's wedding day?

