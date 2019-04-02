Meghan Markle's royal wedding florist has launched the ultimate bridal hair accessories These wouldn't look out of place at a royal wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding florist Philippa Craddock has added another string to her bow with the launch of her own hair accessories – and they're perfect for weddings. The collection of hair slides, headbands and brooches feature an array of colourful faux florals that will make a blooming beautiful addition to occasionwear – and we wouldn't be surprised if Meghan already has her eye on some of them.

Highlights include a pretty blossom faux flower headband (£464) that proved so popular it has already sold out on Matchesfashion.com, the retailer that exclusively stocks the range. And while the delicate hairpins adorned with faux Dahlias, hydrangeas and blossom offer a subtle but pretty wedding accessory, those looking to make a statement will love the spring bouquet faux-flower headband (£1,700). We can just see Princess Beatrice or Eugenie – known for their daring headgear – stepping out in this!

Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding florist has launched floral hair accessories

While it's unlikely we'll see Meghan at any big royal events in the near future due to her maternity leave, one of the flower brooches could make a stylish and sentimental statement when she makes her first appearance with the royal baby when he or she is born in the next few weeks.

GALLERY: Bridal beauty secrets from Meghan, Kate and Eugenie

The Duke and Duchess enlisted Philippa to create the stunning floral displays for their royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018. The florist and her team designed beautiful arches of florals and foliage for the chapel, as well as the bride's bouquet, which included some flowers picked especially by her groom.

The range includes a statement spring bouquet headband

As well as incorporating Phillipa's designs into her wardrobe, Meghan could also bring the happy memories of her wedding day into her home, after the florist also recently launched her own range of luxury hand-poured candles using natural floral and botanical scents. Philippa would have also created the beautiful floral headbands worn by bridesmaids including Princess Charlotte, with her faux hydrangea headband creating a similar look for grownup members of your bridal party.

MORE: How to create your own wedding flower arch

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.