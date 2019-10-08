How to rock the statement wedding veil trend like Hailey Bieber For brides who are obsessed with Hailey's Off-White wedding look

Obsessed with Hailey Bieber's wedding veil? The model certainly got fans talking with her show-stopping tulle veil, which was embroidered with the words "'Till Death Do Us Part!" courtesy of Virgil Abloh for Off-White. Proving that your veil should be anything but an afterthought, the accessory is sure to inspire brides to make a fun fashion statement on their own wedding day, and we've rounded up just a few of our favourites…

Crown and Glory custom slogan circle veil

Leave them in no doubt of how you feel with this custom slogan circle veil from Crown and Glory at Not on the High Street. Embellished with flocked velvet letters on an ivory shoulder length veil, it will add a personal touch to your wedding look.

Crown and Glory custom slogan circle veil, £40, Not on the High Street

Britten veil personalisation

Your 'something blue' and a sweet style statement all in one, we love the idea of adding your initials and wedding date on your veil. This service allows brides to have their Britten wedding veil personalised from £68. Brides must buy their veil separately in advance.

Add personal embroidery to your veil, £68, Britten at Not on the High Street

Crown and Glory Secret Garden veil

Delicately embroidered and embellished with flowers, foliage and insects, this beautiful veil will add a pop of colour to your bridal look and is perfect for summer weddings. A great way to change up your dress from day to night.

Crown and Glory Secret Garden veil, £200, Not on the High Street

Grace Loves Lace Pearly Blusher Veil

Make a dramatic entrance with this Pearly Blusher Veil from celeb fave Grace Loves Lace, which will add impact to even the most minimalist wedding dress, thanks to its pearl-studded sheer ivory tulle fabric and layered design.

Pearly Blusher Veil, £310, Grace Loves Lace

JJ's House two-tier lace applique edge cathedral veil

If you love the bridal trend for blush pink tones but aren't quite ready to commit to a pink wedding dress, this lace applique edge veil is the perfect way to try the trend. The dramatic cathedral length and delicate pink detailing will ensure all eyes are on you for all the right reasons.

Two-tier lace applique edge cathedral veil, £116, JJ's House

