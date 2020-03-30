﻿
7 Coronation Street real-life couples who will be self-isolating together

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman announced a coronavirus engagement

Chloe Best
After spending long hours working together on set, it’s no wonder romance has blossomed between several Coronation Street co-stars over the years. The soap has sparked several romances over the course of its 60-year run, some of which have resulted in marriage and children. The latest couple to get engaged are Joe Duttine and Sally Carman, who announced their engagement at the end of March, sharing some happy news with fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. No doubt they'll be hosting an engagement party with their co-stars once the lockdown is over!

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman

Joe, who plays Tim Metcalfe in the soap, has been dating Abi Franklin actress Sally Carman since 2018, and the couple revealed on Friday 27 March that they had got engaged while self-isolating together. Sharing a photo of himself and Abi celebrating with a glass of champagne on Twitter, Joe wrote: "She said yes everyone, COVID-19 can [expletive]." Sally shared the same post, and captioned it: "I did". She later followed up the snap with another of them sipping champagne with the caption: "We've got each other." The couple were first linked in 2018.

Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry

Alan is currently social distancing with his girlfriend Tisha Merry at the home they share with his daughter. The couple moved in together in September 2019 after a few months of dating, and their relationship appears to be going from strength-to-strength. Alan was previously married to Coronation Street actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, with whom he shares daughter Sienna-Rae, but the pair announced their split in 2018.

Sue Nicholls and Mark Eden

Audrey Roberts actress Sue Nicholls met her husband Mark Eden on the set of Coronation Street in the 1980s. Mark appeared as Alan Bradley in the soap until 1989, and the couple have been married since 1993.

Jennifer James and Lee Boardman

Jennifer and Lee met on the set of Coronation Street in 2000 while they were playing Geena Gregory and Jez Quigley. They married in 2001 and have since welcomed two children together, Jack, 15, and Scarlett, eight.

Rob Mallard and Daniel Brocklebank

Rob and Daniel confirmed their romance in May 2017, when they attended the British LGBT Awards together. However, their brief relationship ended just two months later, although the pair are said to have remained on good terms.

Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas

One of Coronation Street's longest-lasting romances was that between Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas, who were together from 2003 to 2009, and welcomed their daughter Scarlett together in 2008. The couple split one-year after their daughter's birth and Tina has since found love again with Adam Crofts, who she married on New Year's Eve, while Ryan is dating Lucy Mecklenburgh after meeting on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017.

Nicola Thorp and Charlie De Melo

Nicola Thorp dated her long-time friend and Coronation Street co-star Charlie De Melo – known for his role as Imran Habeeb – for ten months, but are believed to have split shortly before Christmas 2018. The pair were close friends for ten years before romance blossomed while they were working together on the soap, and they enjoyed several holidays together during their romance.

