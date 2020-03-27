Coronation Street's Tisha Merry shares mindblowing video of home with Alan Halsall during lockdown The former Coronation Street co-stars are self-isolating in Manchester

Former Coronation Street co-stars Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry are self-isolating in their £750,000 home in Salford, Manchester, and Tisha's latest YouTube video has given us a look at areas of the property we have never seen before. The video, titled 'Self-Isolation Diaries', sees the couple and Alan's daughter Sienna-Rae share what they are getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown, including a walk in the countryside, bathing their pet guinea pigs and how Tisha gets ready for the day.

In doing so, Tisha also gives viewers a tour of their three-storey home including a look at her walk-in wardrobe, en-suite bedroom, kitchen, dining room, living room and Sienna's playroom.

Tisha's walk-in wardrobe

When doing her makeup, Tisha reveals her walk-in closet which she says is "very messy" but still looks very luxurious. There are rows of clothes on either side of the room, as well as a selection of shelves where Tisha seems to store her toiletries.

Tisha and Alan's living room

Alan had previously shared a look at his living room when he first moved into the home with his ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson in 2018, but Tisha's video revealed the finished room complete with flat-screen TV above a glass fireplace, a circular glass lampshade, grey sofas and white walls.

The room also has two shelved areas on either side of the TV, where the couple keep photo frames and ornaments.

Tisha and Alan's kitchen cupboard

In the kitchen, Alan took over Tisha's video to show how she organises their condiments in glass mason jars with black and white labels.

Tisha also has her very own YouTube room for filming, featuring mustard yellow furniture and lots of natural light.

The former Coronation Street co-stars moved in together in September 2019 after they started dating earlier that year. Alan designed the property with his ex-wife Lucy before the couple decided to go their separate ways in May 2018.

