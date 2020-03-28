Coronation Street co-stars surprise fans with engagement during self-isolation

Couples and parents have been getting creative whilst in self-isolation in order to keep themselves motivated and positive, but Coronation Street star Joe Duttine took quarantine to a whole new level when he got down on one knee and proposed to co-star Sally Carman.

Joe, who has played Tim Metcalfe in the ITV soap since 2013, announced the happy news on Friday, sharing a picture of him and Sally, who portrays Abi Franklin, celebrating with a glass of champagne whilst showing off her dazzling emerald engagement ring. "She said yes everyone, convid 19 can [expletive]", he captioned the shot which was taken outdoors. Sally shared the same post, and captioned it: "I, did". She later followed up the snap with another of them sipping champagne with the caption: "We've got each other."

The couple, who have been together since 2018, were inundated with congratulatory messages from their co-stars, including Joe's on-screen wife, Sally Dynevor. "Oh wow that's fantastic news. Congratulations you beautiful couple," she wrote. Bhavna Limbachia said: "Huge congratulations guys!!! So happy for you." And long-time Corrie star Samia Longchambon commented: "Ahhh amazing Sal! So happy for you both! Congrats you two!"

Joe, 49, and Sally, 38, are thought to have started dating in the summer of 2018 and moved in together at the end of last year. In November, Sally shared a picture of her and Joe hugging in a kitchen, and captioned the photo: "We're in. #homesweethome".

Despite only dating for nearly two years, the couple have known each other for longer. The duo appeared in Shameless around the same time. Sally played the role of Kelly Maguire from 2005 to 2013 and Joe played the role of Cameron Donnelly back in 2010.