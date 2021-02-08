Pamela Anderson's fairytale wedding: all the best photos

Pamela Anderson married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a secret ceremony on Christmas Eve – and the special photographs, with the bride wearing blue, show how gorgeous her fairytale day really was.
The actress exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada, after falling in love with Dan Hayhurst during the coronavirus lockdown.
Speaking to HELLO! Pamela said: "I am in love. I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle."