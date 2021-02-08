﻿
9 Photos | Brides

Pamela Anderson's fairytale wedding: all the best photos

Baywatch star Pamela got married to Dan Hayhurst at her Canadian home

Pamela Anderson's fairytale wedding: all the best photos
You're reading

Pamela Anderson's fairytale wedding: all the best photos

1/9
Next

Holly Willoughby confesses what she regrets most about her wedding
Rachel Avery
pamela-anderson-married
Photo: © Custom
1/9

Pamela Anderson married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a secret ceremony on Christmas Eve – and the special photographs, with the bride wearing blue, show how gorgeous her fairytale day really was.

MORE: Pamela Anderson gets candid about ‘puffy’ weight gain in lockdown

The actress exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada, after falling in love with Dan Hayhurst during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to HELLO! Pamela said: "I am in love. I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle."

pamela-anderson-wedding-couple
Photo: © Custom
2/9

Having met at the beginning of lockdown and lived through a pandemic, the couple have been together 24/7. "This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years," Pamela joked.

MORE: 10 of the most unique celebrity engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Katy Perry, Lily Collins and more

The coronavirus pandemic meant that Pamela and Dan couldn't have a large wedding day, however, it turns out that this arrangement suited them well. Pamela admitted: "We prefer to be ourselves," but did add: "With both our families’ blessing, everyone we know is happy for us."

pamela-anderson-wedding-wellies
Photo: © Custom
3/9

The magnificent woodland at her beautiful countryside home provided the perfect backdrop as Pamela, surrounded by nature and wearing Hunter wellies under her wedding gown, celebrated the love she’d finally found back in her hometown.

REVEALED: Celebrities who married at home

pamela-anderson-veil
4/9

Pamela's bridal outfit featured one very traditional element - the sweeping Valentino veil – but the actress went for something a little different with a blue skirt with a tulle overlay worn with a vintage satin ribbon corset.

pamela-anderson-wedding-shoot
Photo: © Custom
5/9

Her hair was worn in loose curls and she kept her bridal makeup very simple – just a hint of blue eyeshadow to tie in with her 'something blue' skirt.

MORE: Celeb brides with coloured wedding dresses: Victoria Beckham, Chrissy Teigen, Gwen Stefani, more

pamela-bridal-bouquet
Photo: © Custom
6/9

Heather Ross played the part of wedding photographer, cake maker and even helped the model with her bridal bouquet on the day.

The arrangement, loosely wrapped in dusty blue tulle, was inspired by the estate’s coastal landscape. Along with a blue hydrangea, echoing the ocean, they added an "olive branch for peace, roses for romantic love, exotic orchid for passionate love and baby’s breath to represent new beginnings."

pamela-cake
Photo: © Custom
7/9

The two-tier wedding cake was totally vegan, with flavours of double vanilla and triple coconut. It was decorated with a handblown glass deer ornament to represent Pamela’s love of animals and a snowy white carnation to symbolise 'pure love'.

WOW: Show-stopping royal wedding cakes

pamela-anderson-wedding-day
Photo: © Custom
8/9

While most of the wedding photos were taken at the actresses’ country home, other more stylised pictures celebrating the couple’s nuptials were shot in an urban setting, over the water in Vancouver.

pamela-anderson-wedding-home
Photo: © Custom
9/9

Pamela's wedding photographs tell the tale of an intimate, romantic wedding day and the star concludes: "I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.