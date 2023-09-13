16 celebs who had intimate home weddings: Chris Evans, Jennifer Aniston and more

Home weddings have always been the go-to for couples who want a low-key ceremony, but they have become more popular than ever following the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Evans was one of the latest celebrities to choose a private estate shielded from cameras for his reported wedding with Alba Baptista, according to People.

Join us as we explore more A-listers who have kept their intimate ceremonies behind closed doors, including Cameron Diaz who hosted a wedding party on her tennis court and Ellen DeGeneres who enjoyed a 20-person celebration at her Beverly Hills home.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden © Getty Actress Cameron Diaz tied the knot with Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden at their home in Beverly Hills following a whirlwind seven-month relationship. "We got married in our living room in front of our friends," Cameron told Andy Cohen after the surprise nuptials. "Had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court and yeah. Otherwise it would have been something else."

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick Comedian Kathy Griffin married Randy Bick at their Los Angeles home on New Year's Eve in 2019, and later told HELLO! they couldn't think of anywhere better to tie the knot. "Randy and I discussed the ceremony possibilities at length. We kept returning to the same conclusion: it was so much fun and so meaningful to do it here in what we believe is truly a beautiful home, filled with love and humour," Kathy said.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma chose to marry in the garden of their family home in December 2019, before hosting a reception in a beautiful marquee that had been filled with flowers. "Our wedding isn't over-the-top 'wedding-y' – it's more understated and for me, that's more powerful," Hilary told Vogue. STORY: Hilary Duff marries Matthew Koma in the Jenny Packham dress dreams are made of

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth WATCH: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding album pictures revealed After endless speculation about when they were planning to get married, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth surprised fans over Christmas when they revealed they had married secretly at their Nashville home. The bride, who looked stunning in a Vivienne Westwood gown, shared several photos from their big day on Instagram, showing how they tucked into a vegan buffet, and transformed their home with beautiful flowers and foliage.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder The couple have been married for 18 years and they had a secret ceremony at their ranch in New Mexico – it was a big surprise for their guests who thought they were coming for a 4th of July party.

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman © Getty Zoe Kravitz and her ex-husband Karl Glusman were joined by a huge array of celebrity guests including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Alicia Keys for their wedding at her dad Lenny Kravitz's Paris home in summer 2019. The 18th-century mansion looked like the most idyllic setting for the reception judging by now-deleted photos Zoe shared on Instagram. They split after 18 months of marriage.

Sean Penn and Leila George Sean Penn married Leila George in July, in what he described as a "COVID wedding" held virtually via Zoom. "By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way," the actor explained.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith This is Us actress Mandy Moore's back garden provided the setting for her intimate wedding to Taylor Goldsmith in November 2018. Regardless of being at home, every element of the wedding was styled beautifully, with patterned rugs lining the aisle and pretty pink flowers that complemented her blush Rodarte Haute Couture wedding dress perfectly.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux © Getty Following a three-year engagement, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux married at their Bel-Air home on 6 August 2015. Guests included Ellen DeGeneres and her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, while Courteney Cox was reportedly maid of honour.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi With their incredible property portfolio of lavish homes, why wouldn't Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi marry at home?! The couple tied the knot at their house in Beverly Hills, California on 16 August 2008, in front of less than 20 guests.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth © HELLO! Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon's Californian ranch provided the picture-perfect setting for her romantic wedding to Jim Toth in March 2011, which was shared with HELLO! magazine. Reese's two children from her previous marriage acted as maid of honour and ringbearer, while guests included Matthew McConaughey, Tobey Maguire and Robert Downey Jr.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie © HELLO! Former Hollywood power couple held their intimate wedding ceremony on their French estate Chateau Miraval on 23 August 2014, and shared details of their big day with HELLO! magazine. Unfortunately, they announced their split two years later.

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst © Getty Pamela Anderson married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a secret ceremony on Christmas Eve 2020 – and the special photographs, with the bride wearing blue, show how gorgeous her fairytale day really was. The actress exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada, after falling in love with Dan Hayhurst during the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking to HELLO!, Pamela said: "I am in love. I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle."

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero © Getty Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez married her fiancé Joe LoCicero on 4 May 2019, in a ceremony that appears to have taken place at their home. The 34-year-old shared their beautiful wedding video on Instagram, revealing she wore two beautiful wedding dresses, while her co-star Justin Baldoni also performed at the ceremony.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp © Getty Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had not one, but two wedding ceremonies when they married in 2015 – both of which were hosted at properties owned by the former couple. The first legal ceremony took place at their home in Los Angeles, while the former couple and their guests then travelled to Little Halls Pond Cay in the Bahamas, owned by Johnny, for their second celebrations.

