14 rule-breaking celebs with colourful wedding dresses: Victoria Beckham, Chrissy Teigen and more

Bridal white isn't for everyone, so if you're looking for inspiration on something with a little more colour, turn to the likes of Cynthia Nixon and Kaley Cuoco.

They are among many celebrities who threw out the rulebook and chose bright, bold bridal gowns. From Christine Quinn's moody ebony frock to Gwen Stefani's tie-dye dress, join us as we peruse stars who chose a unique kaleidoscope of colours on their big days…

Carrie Hope Fletcher Carrie Hope Fletcher drew inspiration from her favourite season when designing her wedding dress for her second celebration with Joel Montague on 6 August 2023. The autumnal frock by Rosie Dennington featured sheer emerald sleeves with floral embroidery, a removable top layered over a yellow-orange strapless bodice, and a lace-up corset belt leading into a layered princess-style skirt made up of colourful orange and green tulle.

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon was a vision in yellow-green on her wedding day with Christine Marinoni in 2012. In a throwback photo she shared on Instagram to mark their tenth anniversary, Cynthia looked stunning in a strappy pastel gown by Carolina Herrera with a tulle ruffled skirt as she stood on a New York rooftop next to her partner, who rocked a black suit and green tie.

Victoria Derbyshire Victoria Derbyshire turned to Wilden London for her handmade bridal gown when she married Mark Sandell in July 2018. The cropped blue and white wedding dress boasted a v-neck, sheer lace sleeves and an embellished waist with tiny daisies embroidered down the tulle skirt. The designers explained on their website they chose a beige colour as "white was too bright for the soft and subtle look we wanted," while "a few pale blue [daisies] were sprinkled onto the hem, and a little on the shoulders for a sweet and delicate effect."

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale © Getty Gwen ditched classic white for an ombre pink gown Singer Gwen Stefani is now married to country star Blake Shelton, but it's not the first time she has walked down the aisle. Gwen got married to Gavin Rossdale in 2002, where she sported a very unique pink dip-dye gown. We are very excited to see what the beautiful bride will choose to wear this time around.

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting © Instagram When Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco married her ex-husband Ryan Sweeting, she kept her theme super-sweet too. The bride wore a candy-pink Vera Wang gown. They also had an epic chandelier wedding cake which added to the Disney-esque theme of the day. The guests were even asked to wear red or white to the big day, the colours which mix together to make pink.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi opted for a blush pink gown on their wedding day. The couple married at their home in Los Angeles in August 2008, shortly after same-sex marriage was legalised in California, and both of their outfits were Zac Posen designs.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake © HELLO! The couple shared their wedding with HELLO! Jessica Biel was every inch the blushing bride when she said "I do" to Justin Timberlake in a very beautiful pastel pink wedding gown. The Giambattista Valli design had layers and layers of delicate tulle, making it a true princess dress. When speaking to HELLO! about her wedding day, Jessica revealed that she wanted the dress to be about "romance, romance, romance", explaining that she wanted it to be both "kind of whimsical and dramatic".

Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes Always known for doing things a little differently, tattooist and beauty business owner Kat Von D wore a daring bright red gown on her wedding day. She secretly married Rafael Reyes a.k.a Leafar Seyer in 2018 and three months later the couple held a celebration for friends and family. Her statement wedding dress was custom designed by Adolfo Sanchez and featured a matching cape and huge lace-trimmed veil.

Emma Thompson and Kenneth Brannagh © Getty The actress chose colourful patterns on her wedding day On her 1989 wedding day, when she married Kenneth Brannagh, Emma Thompson selected a non-traditional wedding outfit. Not only did she decide to go for a short style, but she also braved colour on her wedding day as the fit and flare ensemble featured multicoloured patterns.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton © Getty Elizabeth Taylor got married in canary yellow Elizabeth married eight times, but it was her first wedding to Richard Burton where she stunned in a short yellow wedding dress. Elizabeth turned to Irene Sharaff, the costume designer from Cleopatra to make her pretty bridal gown. She paired it with a yellow bouquet and a very statement bridal headpiece.

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard Selling Sunset star Christine wore a black wedding dress when she got married to Christian Richard on their $1million wedding day. The gothic themed day took place in Downtown Los Angeles and her dress was designed in collaboration with Galia Lahav. It featured a sparkly sequin skirt and sheer lace bodice and the bride paired it with signed Christian Louboutin heels.

Katharine and David Foster © Getty Katharine McPhee wore a pretty blue second wedding dress Actress Katharine married David Foster in 2019 and while for the ceremony, the bride stuck with tradition with a beautiful white gown from Zac Posen, she added a splash of colour to the evening reception. The Waitress star changed into a silky azure dress which worked as her 'something blue' for proceedings.

