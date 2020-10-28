Pamela Anderson gets candid about ‘puffy’ weight gain in lockdown The Baywatch star opened up on Loose Women

Pamela Anderson proved she's just like the rest of us after opening up about her lockdown weight gain during Wednesday's Loose Women.

The Baywatch star admitted she is feeling "puffy" after letting her exercise regime slip, despite having a gym at her family ranch in Canada, where she's spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have a gym that I look at every so often," she joked. "I feel a little puffy but winter is coming so I won't feel cold."

Opening up about feeling lonely during the worldwide crisis, the 53-year-old confessed she has not seen her son Dylan, 22, for seven months. Pamela also has a son, Brandon, 24.

"I miss my sons terribly and there are times I want to get into my car and just drive to them, there are frantic moments where I just want to see them," she confessed.

"They're in LA and I'm here. If you come to Canada you have to quarantine for a couple of weeks," she explained. "I went to LA. I have seen Brandon but I haven't seen Dylan for seven months, we FaceTime but it's not great I need more, I want to hug them.

"There is an epidemic of loneliness, a lack of intimacy with technology, we have to embrace what's happening now instead of the past, human contact is very important and we need to keep in touch."

Pamela has been staying in Canada since earlier this year at the home she grew up in after buying the ranch from her grandmother some years ago.

Speaking to the panel, she admitted she wanted to leave America during the presidential election.

"I came here to stop everything," she said. "I knew I'd come back eventually when I got sick of the world, and it's nice I surround myself with a small group of people. Hollywood friends aren't that necessary."

"I don't think I want to be in LA during the election…," she added.

