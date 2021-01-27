Pamela Anderson weds for fifth time in secret ceremony – details The Baywatch actress tied the knot on Christmas Eve

Pamela Anderson has tied the knot again after secretly marrying her bodyguard on Christmas Eve.

The actress exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada, after falling in love with Dan Hayhurst during the coronavirus lockdown.

"I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Pamela told DailyMailTV. "This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years."

She added: "I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us."

Pamela looked beautiful wearing a white corset-inspired vintage dress with structured sleeves and a long trailing veil, as seen in photos obtained by MailOnline.

The Baywatch actress was previously married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock and famously married Rick Salomon twice, although their first marriage in 2007 ended in annulment.

Pamela was believed to have married Jon Peters in 2020, although she later denied this

Her last apparent husband was Hollywood producer Jon Peters, whom she reportedly wed and then split from 12 days later after a whirlwind romance last year.

However, Pamela later dismissed the reports in a series of tweets and claimed she and Jon were never actually married.

"Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters — it was just a bizarre lunch ... no 'marriage' no divorce'…," read the first tweet.

Pamela's son Brandon (R) released a statement after his mum's apparent wedding

A later tweet said: "Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings — no marriage, no divorce... just a bizarre theatrical lunch — Pamela has a good sense of humor about it."

Despite Pamela claiming she and Jon were never husband and wife, her son Brandon released a statement shortly after their Malibu beach nuptials saying he was "incredibly happy" for his mum.

He told Fox News: "They've known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together. I will support the happy couple however I can and I'm excited to get to know Jon's family even better."

