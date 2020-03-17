5 Clever ways to drop hints about your dream engagement ring

An engagement ring is something that you’ll wear for the rest of your life, so you want it to be perfect. We totally get it. But getting your dream ring requires a little more thought than you may think. Subtle engagement ring hints can work a treat when it comes to helping your loved one know which style you want. Discover the easy, breezy ways to drop engagement ring hints like a pro below.

Enlist the help of loved ones

Close friends and family are often asked for their advice and insight when it comes to gifting – and especially when your partner will be choosing your engagement ring. Make sure you’ve clued up your loved ones with the styles you like, brands you love and details you would love in your dream engagement ring. They’ll be sure to pass on the message to your proposing partner.

Serena Ring 0.32CT 18K White Gold, £1650, CARAT* London, Gentle Diamonds

Shop together

Make a day out of window shopping and head into town with your partner to drop some major engagement ring hints. Pop into a jewellery store to browse through different styles, colours and shapes that you’re drawn to, talking your partner through why you like them and asking for their input on what designs they think suit you. Just be careful that you don't go into information overload!

Design your engagement ring together

Okay, so this method isn’t subtle at all, but it’s probably the safest when it comes to getting the exact ring that you want! Having an honest conversation is a simple, efficient approach to take. Plus, designing your dream ring with your partner in tow can be an exciting experience for you both. As you won’t know exactly when your partner will propose with this ring, there will still be an element of surprise.

There’s lots of brands who offer bespoke design services. CARAT* London have a clever ring builder where you can mix-and-match between different diamond and setting styles to create something that nobody else will have. The brand’s recently launched Gentle Diamonds collection – which features sustainable and affordable diamond engagement rings – can be customised to your taste. Already offering over 3,000 certified lab grown diamonds, the brand is aiming to become 100 percent carbon neutral brand by 2022! Start there for design inspiration.

Evenlyn Ring 18K Yellow Gold, £690, CARAT* London, Gentle Diamonds

Look to celebrity engagement rings

Celebrity engagement rings can provide endless inspiration and help bring up the conversation of which styles you like – let’s just call this method ‘engagement ring hints masked with celebrity commentary’. From halo rings to classic solitaires and diamond encrusted designs, the A-list certainly know what styles are in trend. Just remember to share what you don’t like about each celebrity ring design, so you partner knows which styles to avoid!

Leave a sneaky trail online

Whether it’s on your laptop or mobile phone, sneakily leave your screen unlocked on a picture of an engagement ring you love, in the hope that your partner will stumble across it and make a note. It’s a simple, smart set-up that’s guaranteed to deliver results.

