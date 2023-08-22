Princess Kate's concealed change to Princess Diana's engagement ring can be reversed

While a lot of couples either purchase or design engagement rings that are the perfect size for their other half, Prince William took a risk when he proposed to his wife Princess Kate.

The royal jetted to Kenya with his long-term partner, then Kate Middleton, in 2010 where he enjoyed a holiday with friends before proposing. He presented his wife-to-be with the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that his late mother, Princess Diana, picked out from Garrard ahead of her marriage to King Charles.

WATCH: WATCH: Which royal bride has the most expensive engagement ring?

It is reported that it was a little too large for Kate's finger at the time, so she made a hidden change to the interior of the band in order to make it smaller. To prevent making any dramatic alterations such as breaking and resoldering the band, jeweller G. Collins and Sons added small platinum beads inside the band to reduce its diameter.

© Getty Prince William proposed to Kate back in 2010

And the best part? Not only does the smaller band allow Kate to wear her engagement ring to almost all events, but the changes can easily be reversed.

"It would be easier to think that by adding extra platinum, or by working on something, we increase or decrease its value, however....this item of jewellery is truly unique in the fact that its provenance has increased its true value considerably, and so these minor alterations won't truly affect the price in any way," explained diamond expert Anthony French at Austen & Blake.

© Getty Princess Kate was given Princess Diana's engagement ring

"Especially with the small cosmetic change being something that can also be removed, and the ring put back to its 'original' state if need be," he added.

Princess Diana reportedly selected this ring because it reminded her of her mother's engagement ring, and it also matched her eyes.

© Getty Princess Diana chose this ring as it matched her eyes

According to The Court Jeweller, it would have cost approximately £28,500 at the time, which would make it worth £88,725 in line with the Bank of England's inflation calculator today. However, other reports have suggested the value could be up to a whopping £300-400k.

William revealed he carried the ring around with him for several weeks with Kate none the wiser. "I had been carrying [the ring] around in my rucksack for about three weeks before [the proposal]," the royal told journalist Tom Bradby during his engagement interview.

"Everywhere I went, I was keeping ahold of it, because I knew if this thing disappeared, I'd be in a lot of trouble."

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate got married in 2011

Kate was pictured wearing her new ring alongside her co-ordinating blue frock at the couple's official engagement announcement at St James's Palace on 16 November 2010. Five months later, Kate and William exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011.

Kate isn't the only royal bride who has altered her engagement ring though, as Meghan Markle also changed the precious ring she received from Prince Harry. Back in June 2019, a year and a half after we first saw Meghan's beautiful ring, it became clear that the Duke and Duchess had redesigned her gorgeous sparkler.

© Getty Prince Harry also changed the Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring

The ring's gold band was replaced by a delicate diamond-studded band, completely changing its look. The glowing band now perfectly complements her large African diamond and the two on either side from Princess Diana's collection.

Royal watchers also spotted a third addition to the wedding and engagement ring, an eternity ring that HELLO! confirmed was in fact a gift from Prince Harry in honour of their first wedding anniversary on 19 May 2019. How thoughtful!

