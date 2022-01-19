Megan Fox's fiancé Machine Gun Kelly reveals the unique meaning behind her engagement ring

Machine Gun Kelly presented Megan Fox with a stunning emerald and diamond engagement ring when he proposed earlier this month, and now he has revealed the unusual sentiment behind the design.

RELATED: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged!

The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, said he incorporated thorns into the band of the ring, so it will hurt Megan if she tries to take it off.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get engaged

Speaking to Vogue about the one-of-a-kind ring, which was created by jeweller Stephen Webster, he explained: "It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen.

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…"

Machine Gun Kelly has incorporated thorns into Megan Fox's engagement ring

Colson proposed to Megan under a Banyan tree that holds special memories for the couple, and they later released a video of the special moment he got down on one knee on Instagram.

GALLERY: The most expensive celebrity engagement rings that will take your breath away

However, they said they "didn't expect" the incredible reaction the video received, with Colson saying they "released it to control the narrative", adding: "I just recorded it on my cell phone."

The couple announced their engagement in January 2022

Megan announced the exciting news of her engagement on Instagram, telling her 18.2 million followers: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

The actress continued: "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood."

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.