9 best pretty pink engagement rings

Diamonds may well be a girl's best friend, but we're not sure many could resist a pretty pink engagement ring. They are rare, elegant and super girly. Imagine flaunting a feminine stone like a pink sapphire or mesmermising morganite that's so different from the norm!

Celebrities who own a pink engagement ring

Coloured engagement rings are a hit with the A-list thanks to them being so unique and celebrities such as Lily Collins and Blake Lively sport pink-coloured engagement rings and we're obsessed.

The meaning behind pink engagement rings

Pink engagement rings can be a variety of stones and morganite is one of them - it is a gem associated with the heart chakra. Pink sapphires symbolise good fortune, power through hardships, intense love and compassion, and subtle elegance.

Scroll down for a round-up of the sweetest pink engagement rings that are perfect for a Valentine's Day proposal. From pale gems through to hot pink rocks, there's finger bling for everyone…

Why not give the queen in your life a spectacular crown ring with gorgeous pink sapphire stones?

18ct gold sapphire crown pink engagement ring, £2,700, Annoushka

Giving us art deco vibes aplenty, we love this attention-grabbing design with a sparkling pink centre.

Morganite vintage pink engagement ring, from £49.99, Etsy

A round jewel in a square-cut design – this pink engagement ring is all about daring to be different.

Emmy London morganite diamond and pink engagement ring, £1,399, H.Samuel

The dreamy combo of a unique pear-cut pink stone with a halo of sparkling diamonds.

Pear-shaped pink diamond engagement ring, £1,500, Beaverbrooks

Check out this dazzling twisted diamond band with a bold emerald-cut pink gemstone.

Emerald cut sapphire pink engagement ring, £2,735, Brilliant Earth

An antique-looking beauty with a pale-coloured pink stone that looks way more expensive than it is.

Rose gold morganite pink engagement ring, £525, Ernest Jones

Like Princess Diana's striking engagement ring but with a pink sapphire instead of blue. It's seriously stunning!

Pink sapphire engagement ring with halo, £3,032, Angara

18ct white gold pink sapphire and diamond engagement ring, £3,453.67, Jewel Street

A giant stone in a pretty pink hue – what's not to love?

Round pink sapphire platinum engagement ring, £2,500, Fenton

