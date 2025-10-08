Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Victoria Beckham's £34m engagement ring collection
Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has an outstanding engagement ring collection that boasts a staggering total value of £34 million

Victoria Beckham wearing diamond and emerald engagement rings© Getty
HELLO!
Nichola MurphyLifestyle Editor
Ainhoa BarcelonaContent Managing Editor
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham's highly-anticipated new Netflix documentary, Victoria, is finally hitting the streamer, and is set to be an eye-opening experience. Documenting her journey from pop star to fashion icon, the docuseries will see the former Spice Girl at her most open, and vulnerable, to date. One thing many fans of David and Victoria Beckham may already know is that he's treated her to many engagement rings over the years – but did you know that the total cost of all of those rings is over £30 million?

Given that she's one of the biggest style muses of the 21st century, it's no surprise that the Beckham family matriarch has got an incredibly glamorous jewellery collection to match. Scroll down to look at a timeline of Victoria Beckham's engagement rings, which range in price from £65,000 to £2 million...

Victoria Adams (Posh Spice) and David Beckham the Manchester United footballer leave the Hotel near Crewe today (Sunday) where the announcement of their future wedding was made. (Photo by John Giles - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)© John Giles - PA Images

1999

David originally popped the question with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring set on a yellow gold band which was rumoured to have cost £65,000.

According to the book, Arise Sir David Beckham: Footballer, Celebrity, Legend, he proposed at Rookery Hall in Nantwich while they were in their dressing gowns. Victoria also reportedly gave her fiancé a £50,000 diamond-encrusted gold band she had purchased during filming for Spice World.

victoria beckham engagement ring eternity

2001

Two years after their wedding in Ireland, Victoria replaced her marquise-cut diamond with a platinum set eternity band. She wore the ring for around 18 months, dazzling fans with her band of white diamonds.

Victoria Beckham's diamond engagement ring© Robert Mora

2003

In 2003, the pop star debuted an emerald-cut diamond with side baguettes, set in platinum.

Victoria Beckham in a suit and ring© Frazer Harrison

2004

The following year, to celebrate her 30th birthday, David presented Victoria with a pink champagne diamond ring in a halo setting from Asprey's. The oval-cut piece reportedly cost £835,000 ($1 million) at the time.

victoria beckham engagement ring5© Photo: Getty Images

2005

Her biggest upgrade came in 2005 when Victoria opted for a new shape – a huge pear-cut 17-carat diamond rock. The stone was set on a diamond pave band and is perhaps Victoria's biggest ring of all, costing a reported £2 million.

Victoria Beckham wearing sunglasses and a yellow engagement ring© Startraks/Shutterstock

2006

In 2006, Victoria opted for another emerald-cut ring, this time choosing a yellow diamond set in a yellow gold pave band. The mother-of-four would regularly wear the ring with two eternity bands.

victoria beckham wearing green cocktail ring© Photo: Getty Images

2007

Victoria wore her first cushion-cut ring in 2007. Her emerald, flanked by a diamond band, was hard to miss.

Victoria Beckham in a black dress with a giant diamond ring© Brad Barket

2008

Her second emerald cut diamond may look very similar to the one she wore in 2006, but it is slightly bigger, coming in at 15 carats and designed by Chopard.

Victoria Beckham's ruby engagement ring© Stephen Lovekin

2009

Another showstopping piece, this oval-cut ruby is mounted in a white diamond band.

victoria beckham engagement ring 10© Photo: Getty Images

2010

Titanic, anyone? In 2010, Victoria was spotted out and about with a ginormous blue sapphire, set on a thin pave band.

Victoria Beckham's pink engagement ring© Jamie McCarthy

2010

In that same year, Victoria added another romantic piece to her collection – a pink oval diamond set on a yellow gold pave band.

Victoria Beckham's diamond engagement ring© David Fisher/Shutterstock

2015

In 2015, Victoria sported yet another ring, this time a unique design with a round-cut halo diamond set flanked by two round side stones.

Victoria Beckham's moonstone engagement ring© Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

2015

In the same year, Victoria unveiled a moonstone and platinum ring by Jacob & Co. The £10,000 gem is often used in spiritual healing.

Victoria Beckham wearing a ring with her hand on her shoulder© Gisela Schober

2016

At Cannes in 2016, Victoria showed off a new shape – a dazzling square-cut diamond mounted on a platinum band.

Victoria Beckham's yellow engagement ring© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

2018

Her most recent addition to her carousel of diamonds is this square-cut yellow diamond, which sits on a platinum pave band. Victoria was spotted wearing it at Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

LOOK: Downing Street's flashy engagement rings: Carrie Johnson's £50k emerald, Akshata Murty's £30k diamond & more 

