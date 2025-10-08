Inside Victoria Beckham's £34m engagement ring collection

Victoria Beckham's highly-anticipated new Netflix documentary, Victoria, is finally hitting the streamer, and is set to be an eye-opening experience. Documenting her journey from pop star to fashion icon, the docuseries will see the former Spice Girl at her most open, and vulnerable, to date. One thing many fans of David and Victoria Beckham may already know is that he's treated her to many engagement rings over the years – but did you know that the total cost of all of those rings is over £30 million?

Given that she's one of the biggest style muses of the 21st century, it's no surprise that the Beckham family matriarch has got an incredibly glamorous jewellery collection to match. Scroll down to look at a timeline of Victoria Beckham's engagement rings, which range in price from £65,000 to £2 million...

1/ 15 © John Giles - PA Images 1999 David originally popped the question with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring set on a yellow gold band which was rumoured to have cost £65,000. According to the book, Arise Sir David Beckham: Footballer, Celebrity, Legend, he proposed at Rookery Hall in Nantwich while they were in their dressing gowns. Victoria also reportedly gave her fiancé a £50,000 diamond-encrusted gold band she had purchased during filming for Spice World.

2/ 15 2001 Two years after their wedding in Ireland, Victoria replaced her marquise-cut diamond with a platinum set eternity band. She wore the ring for around 18 months, dazzling fans with her band of white diamonds.



3/ 15 © Robert Mora 2003 In 2003, the pop star debuted an emerald-cut diamond with side baguettes, set in platinum.



4/ 15 © Frazer Harrison 2004 The following year, to celebrate her 30th birthday, David presented Victoria with a pink champagne diamond ring in a halo setting from Asprey's. The oval-cut piece reportedly cost £835,000 ($1 million) at the time.

5/ 15 © Photo: Getty Images 2005 Her biggest upgrade came in 2005 when Victoria opted for a new shape – a huge pear-cut 17-carat diamond rock. The stone was set on a diamond pave band and is perhaps Victoria's biggest ring of all, costing a reported £2 million.



6/ 15 © Startraks/Shutterstock 2006 In 2006, Victoria opted for another emerald-cut ring, this time choosing a yellow diamond set in a yellow gold pave band. The mother-of-four would regularly wear the ring with two eternity bands.



7/ 15 © Photo: Getty Images 2007 Victoria wore her first cushion-cut ring in 2007. Her emerald, flanked by a diamond band, was hard to miss.



8/ 15 © Brad Barket 2008 Her second emerald cut diamond may look very similar to the one she wore in 2006, but it is slightly bigger, coming in at 15 carats and designed by Chopard.



9/ 15 © Stephen Lovekin 2009 Another showstopping piece, this oval-cut ruby is mounted in a white diamond band.



10/ 15 © Photo: Getty Images 2010 Titanic, anyone? In 2010, Victoria was spotted out and about with a ginormous blue sapphire, set on a thin pave band.



11/ 15 © Jamie McCarthy 2010 In that same year, Victoria added another romantic piece to her collection – a pink oval diamond set on a yellow gold pave band.



12/ 15 © David Fisher/Shutterstock 2015 In 2015, Victoria sported yet another ring, this time a unique design with a round-cut halo diamond set flanked by two round side stones.

13/ 15 © Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock 2015 In the same year, Victoria unveiled a moonstone and platinum ring by Jacob & Co. The £10,000 gem is often used in spiritual healing.



14/ 15 © Gisela Schober 2016 At Cannes in 2016, Victoria showed off a new shape – a dazzling square-cut diamond mounted on a platinum band.



15/ 15 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis 2018 Her most recent addition to her carousel of diamonds is this square-cut yellow diamond, which sits on a platinum pave band. Victoria was spotted wearing it at Paris Fashion Week in 2018.



