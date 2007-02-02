KATIE MELUA AND NIC CAGE RECEIVE GERMAN HONOUR

2 FEBRUARY 2007



Jazz singer Katie Melua is accustomed to rubbing shoulders with leading lights in the musical world, but the rising star found herself mixing with a more eclectic crowd at a Berlin awards ceremony on Thursday. Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan, Ghost Rider actor Nicolas Cage and his glamorous co-star Eva Mendes were also gracing the red carpet at the Golden Camera awards, which pay tribute to outstanding artistic achievement.



Katie, who was presented with the 'Pop International Solo' award, was praised for her vocal talent which organisers said "continually conveys the finest emotional nuances". The 26-year-old, who was wearing a voluminous black netted skirt and simple sleeveless top, looked delighted with her precious trophy - a gold-plated replica of the world's first electronic camera.



Veteran soul singer Lionel Richie was also awarded the statuette for his lifetime achievement in music. The 57-year-old performer promised fans that he is still a long way off retiring, and intends to carry on singing.



Nicolas and Eva, who are currently promoting their latest flick in Europe, added some cinematic dazzle to the event, at which Nic picked up the gong for Best International Film. Pierce, meanwhile, picked up a trophy for his environmental work.