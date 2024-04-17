Eva Mendes reacts to Ryan Gosling's special tribute to their relationship on SNL

As if it weren't clear that Ryan Gosling is head over heels for his partner Eva Mendes, his special skit about being married to a Cuban woman on Saturday Night Live has cemented it.

Eva appeared to adore the Barbie actor's skit on the famous sketch show, as she re-shared it to Instagram. The proud Cuban actress commented praise for her partner's portrayal of what happens when you marry into a Cuban family.

"Coño! My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off", she wrote.

She added: "Gracias to the super talented @marcellohdz for this skit. The way you say 'Eva Mendes'", she added a laugh emoji as she alluded to being namedropped as one of the cohort going to the club.

"And @kenanthompson always crushing", she continued. "Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion".

© Getty Images Ryan Gosling Eva Mendes

The sketch saw Ryan out with two friends at a bar, wearing a dark wavy wig and tinted sunglasses. The trio donned accents, as they ordered their drinks, with Ryan particularly getting into the character.

"Para mi, Mami? A Cuba Libré!" Ryan ordered, while his friends ordered a beer and a gin and tonic respectively.

When the waitress asked where they all came from, it became clear that Ryan was not Cuban - but his wife was.

"I'm Dominican," Kenan said, "and he's Cuban", he added, pointing at comedian Marcello Hernández who is of Cuban and Dominican descent - then the SNL regular pointed at Ryan.

"And he is from Tennessee, but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he different", Kenan added.

Ryan seemed to affirm this in his role, adding: "A Cuban wife can change you! I'm telling you!"

© Sky Ryan stars alongside Eva Mendes in The Place Beyond The Pines

Fans seemed to adore the actor's 'Cubanisms', from the hand gestures to the accent.

"I am loving the Cuban representation on SNL lately", one fan wrote.

Another added: "Omggg!!! Look at your Hubby all Cubano!!!"

© Instagram Eva Mendes backstage at the Oscars after Ryan Gosling's performance

Eva has never been afraid to show how proud she is of her 'Cuban Papi', as she hyped him up for his performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing the famous pink jacket from his dance number, she wrote: "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

The couple share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada together.