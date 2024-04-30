Ryan Gosling makes bold romantic gesture for Eva Mendes that you can't miss – photo

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes may be notorious for their penchant for privacy when it comes to their relationship and family life, but that won't stop them from subtle, public displays of affection for each other.

Though the longtime couple has maintained in the past that they don't plan on taking their love to the red carpet, or making any public appearances together, fans are no strangers to seeing them nonetheless gush about each other publicly.

From the The Fall Guy actor wearing an "E" necklace at the Barbie premiere to the Hitch actress gushing over her Ken, each romantic gesture makes fans instantly swoon, and the latest is no exception.

Ryan is currently promoting The Fall Guy alongside his co-star Emily Blunt, and on Monday, he took a moment to promote another project, his wife's forthcoming children's book, by way of his outfit of choice.

In a video shared by Hits Radio to YouTube from an interview featuring the two stars, Ryan is seen wearing a white t-shirt that reads: "Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries," Eva's recently announced book coming in the fall.

It's not the first time either of them shout-out each other through their clothing, and while Ryan was promoting Barbie last summer, Eva often shared photos of herself wearing t-shirts with "Ken" or "Barbie" emblazoned on it.

© Hits Radio YouTube Ryan's shirt featured Eva's book title and her name on it

Ryan also made another subtle tribute to his family during his recent gig hosting Saturday Night Live; not only did he take part in a skit where his character was proud to be married to a "Cuban mami," but at the end of the show, he shouted out to them.

Taking to the stage along with the SNL crew to bid farewell to the audience, he declared: "Eva, Ezzy, Ama, I love you," seemingly revealing his nicknames for his daughters.

© Getty The actor wore an "E" necklace at the Barbie premiere

The pair – who have never addressed whether they are married – met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, and have since welcomed daughters Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, seven.

When Eva announced her book in February – available to pre-order now through Feiwel & Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers dedicated to children's fiction and nonfiction literature – she opened up about how being a mom to her girls wholly inspired it.

© Getty The couple has only ever made a handful of public appearances together

"My latest project is a true labor of love," she wrote at the time, and further shared: "Being the Mami to my two little girls has inspired me to write my first picture book DESI, MAMI & THE NEVER-ENDING WORRIES."

She continued: "In this book, Desi & Mami try to deal with those scary thoughts that can take over (especially at night) and dominate our mind. Whether it's the monster under their bed or the monster in their head, together they try to navigate another night of never ending worries."

