Elisabetta sparks marriage reports as she shares romantic date with George Clooney

Could wedding bells soon ring out for George Clooney?



Earlier this month, Elisabetta Canalis – a "firm believer in marriage" – seemed to suggest the couple might one day tie the knot as she addressed her boyfriend's reputation as an eternal bachelor.



"I could never be with someone who every time he opens his mouth says he doesn’t want a child with me or to marry me," the 32-year-old told Italian weekly magazine Chi.



"My boyfriend has not given an interview on his private life since 1999 – everything that you read is just a rehash of stuff that has been written in the past."



On the subject of marriage, Elisabetta – who has dated George for two years – continued: "My second job at the moment seems to be maid of honour. For the time being that’s how it is but I'm not putting any time limits, who knows what will happen?



"I am a firm believer in marriage, in the future I will be married, but for the time being I am happy as I am, I don’t need anything to confirm how happy I am."



That happiness was evident this week, when George, 50, and his girl enjoyed a romantic candlelit dinner together in Cernobbio, near his Lake Como home.



Sat beneath the soft glow of candles, the couple looked very much in love at Restaurant Il Gatto Nero – one of their favourite eateries.



And after the meal, proud George protectively placed his arm around Elisabetta as he escorted her outside.



The Hollywood star is currently taking a break from working on his new film Gravity in London with Sandra Bullock so he can shoot an ad campaign in Italy.