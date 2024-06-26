Inside George and Amal Clooney's luxe lunch date during Saint-Tropez beach vacation

Summer is officially in full throttle, and George and Amal Clooney are ready for some vacation time.

The couple, who are largely based with their twins Ella and Alexander between England and their Lake Como villa, have left the two already stunning destinations behind for their latest getaway, and have instead jet off to Saint-Tropez.

Some days after the Good Night, and Good Luck director wrapped up filming a new project in Rome, Italy, he and his human rights lawyer wife were spotted enjoying a nice lunch at one of the French Riviera's most popular spots.

George and Amal recently spent their afternoon having lunch by the beach at Jardin Tropezina, a beach club and mediterranean restaurant on Pampelonne Bay, right on the beach strip where other Saint-Tropez classic like Loulou, Bagatelle, and of course the famous Le Club 55 are also located.

Guests of the beach club, which is helmed by French chef Jean François Piège, get to enjoy lunch or dinner right by the water, in addition to an exclusive section of beach loungers.

The restaurant is part of the two five-star Airelles hotels in Saint-Tropez, the Airelles Saint-Tropez, Château de La Messardière, which occupies a 19th century château located closer to the center of the French beach town, and the Airelles Saint-Tropez, Pan Deï Palais, which is about an eight-minute car ride away and nearer to the busy port area.

The original Airelles hotel, Les Airelles, is a five-star alpine lodge in famed ski town Courchevel, also in France, which itself is next to fellow classic the Cheval Blanc, which is owned by LVMH and like the aforementioned Bagatelle, also has a location in Saint Barth's.

The two Saint-Tropez hotels also have a Matsuhisa, one of the several hot-spots from chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and a Cedric Grolet bakery, known for its viral, elaborate pastries and seemingly never-ending lines at their Paris and London locations.

© Instagram Jardin Tropezina is both restaurant and beach club

At Tropezina, guests get to enjoy a variety of seafood and vegetable forward plates, including lobster rolls, king crab, marinated shrimp in fresh tomato sauce, and dover sole, among other classic dishes.

© Instagram The beach club at sunset often features live music

Earlier this June, George and Amal celebrated their twins Ella and Alexander's seventh birthdays, on June 6.

© Getty The water by Pampelonne Beach is typically scattered with mega-yachts in the summer

The Clooney twins — who George has joked are Italian locals — arrived four years after their parents met in 2013 when a mutual friend brought the Lebanon-native as her plus one to a party that her future-husband was hosting at his Lake Como home, Villa Oleandra.

They went on their first date later that year in October, to Berners Tavern in London, and by April 2014, George had proposed. They tied the knot in September of that year in Venice.