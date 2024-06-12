Wealthiest celebrity couples revealed. Who tops the list?

From within the glitz and glam of Hollywood, a select few celebrity couples have emerged victorious not just as incredibly famous but also incredibly rich.

These savvy pairings often started from humble beginnings and leveraged their fame to build wealth empires, and their ambition off the red carpet is just as intriguing to track.

From sports stars to music legends, join HELLO! as we delve into the lives of the fabulously wealthy.

1/ 10 © Marc Piasecki Salma Hayek and Francois Pinault -- $7.2 billion Topping the list as the richest celebrity couple in the world, Frida actress Salma Hayek and Kering CEO Francois Pinault have been married since 2009. Kering is the parent company of luxury brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, just to name a few. Francois’s father founded the company, formerly PPR, in 1962, and handed over the reins to him in 2003. If that wasn’t enough, Francois also owns a Bordeaux wine estate and a French soccer team. He is worth a whopping $7 billion- that’s right, seven billion. Salma’s own wealth is nothing to sneeze at though- she started a film production company in 2000 with credits like ‘Ugly Betty’ under its belt. The Golden Globe winner also has a line of makeup, haircare and skincare products called Nuance by Salma Hayek. The couple's combined net worth is $7.2 billion.



2/ 10 © Getty Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw -- $4.9 billion Steven is arguably the most famous director of our time; his name is synonymous with blockbuster hits and award-winning films like Jurassic Park, Jaws, Indiana Jones and ET. He has cemented his status as a cinematic legend and has the incredible wealth to prove it, raking in $4.8 billion during his career. Kate and Steven met on the set of the second Indiana Jones film, where she played Indy’s love interest. Beyond this memorable turn, she also starred in The Quick and the Dead, The Love Letter and Black Rain. The couple have been married for 32 years, with Steven bringing a massive $4.8 billion fortune to their union while Kate brings around $100 million, making their combined wealth $4.9 billion.

3/ 10 © Instagram Beyoncé and Jay Z -- $3.3 billion Hip-hop’s reigning monarchs are absolutely flush thanks to a combination of savvy investments, multi-million dollar brands, record-breaking tours and, of course, their award-winning music. Beyonce’s Renaissance tour has earned her a cool $100 million alone, while her 2016 Formation World Tour earned $256 million. Huge brand deals with Netflix ($60 million) and Pepsi ($50 million) have beefed up her fortune, along with her athleisure line Ivy Park, worth an estimated $450 million as of 2022. As of 2024, the Single Ladies singer is worth $800 million. Her husband of 16 years and giant of the hip-hop world, Jay Z, has a staggering net worth of $2.5 billion, thanks to some wise investments over the years. According to Forbes, he became hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019, and it’s only been up since. His entertainment company, Roc Nation, which covers everything from the record label to tour production, is worth around $140 million, while his majority stake in music streaming platform Tidal, which he sold in 2021, was worth $297 million. He also owns a champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, worth $600 million. Combined, the power couples’ net worth is estimated to be $3.3 billion.

4/ 10 © Getty Rihanna and A$AP Rocky -- $1.42 billion The beauty mogul is the wealthiest female musician of all time, with her current net worth estimated to be $1.4 billion. That’s thanks to her wildly successful makeup and skincare brand, Fenty Beauty, her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, and more recently, her haircare brand, Fenty Hair. She sits at #23 on Forbes’ list of America’s self-made women. She was a co-owner of the music streaming company Tidal, was the creative director of Puma for a time, and that’s without even mentioning her music and tours -- Roc Nation reports that she is the biggest digital-selling artist of all time. As for her rapper partner, it’s estimated that he is worth $20 million, with the majority of his wealth earned from his bestselling albums and tours. Their total net worth is $1.42 billion.

5/ 10 © Gotham Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce -- $1.17 billion Megastar Taylor Swift has a reported net worth of $1.1 billion, making her the first musician to reach this status solely through her music and touring, unlike Rihanna, who made the majority of her fortune from her lucrative Fenty brand. The Eras Tour alone is estimated to make her an insane $4.1 billion, according to The Washington Post, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time. Next to that, her NFL star beau Travis Kelce’s net worth is a drop in the ocean -- reportedly up to $70 million. He’s the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, has a wildly successful podcast, ‘New Heights’, with his brother Jason, and endorsements with huge brands like Nike and Amazon. The couple’s combined net worth is reportedly $1.17 billion.

6/ 10 Holly Valance and Nick Candy -- $1.12 billion The former ‘Neighbours’ star and singer married Nick Candy, a British property developer, in 2012 in front of superstar guests like Simon Cowell and Katy Perry. Nick and his brother Christian have made a fortune in the luxury real estate business, making Nick a certified billionaire with around $1.1 billion to his name. Holly herself has a net worth of $20 million after her successful music career from two studio albums and appearances in Hollywood projects like Taken, ‘Entourage’ and ‘CSI: Miami’. The couple’s total wealth is around $1.12 billion.



7/ 10 © Taylor Hill Elton John and David Furnish -- $700 million Everyone’s favourite rocket man consistently ranks as one of the world’s highest-paid entertainers. His top-10 highest-grossing albums made $325 million in total, and his 2020 “Farwell Yellow Brick Road Tour” made him over $100 million from ticket sales alone. During his Las Vegas residency between 2011 and 2018, the Tiny Dancer singer would make $500,000 per show. Elton also has an extensive art collection, which experts estimate could be worth up to $200 million, featuring artists like Warhol and Basquiat. He executive produced Rocket Man as well, so it’s safe to say he made a pretty penny from the award-winning film. The EGOT winner is worth around $650 million compared to his husband, Canadian filmmaker and producer David Furnish, who is worth $50 million dollars.

8/ 10 © Getty Images JLo and Ben Affleck -- $550 million Affectionately known as Bennifer, the couple have a reported combined net worth of $550 million. Ben reportedly earned $35 million from Batman, and according to Forbes, he made $55 million in 2020 alone from films like The Last Duel. He is also a brand ambassador for Dunkin Donuts, with his net worth adding up to $150 million. JLo is undoubtedly the breadwinner in the family, making up to $20 million per film she stars in and $20 million from one season of ‘American Idol’. She owns her own production company and inked a deal with Netflix in 2021 to distribute her films. In terms of her music career, the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer earned $100 million from her Las Vegas Residency between 2016 and 2018, and made $55 million from her 2019 world tour. She’s also a fragrance mogul, with her perfume line valued at $2 billion.

9/ 10 © Getty George and Amal Clooney -- $550 million The formidable couple’s combined net worth is around $550 million. Amal is a hugely successful human rights lawyer who represented Armenia in a case surrounding the Armenian genocide, headed a legal task force on war crimes committed against Ukraine by Russia, and most recently served as a special advisor investigating war crimes in Gaza and Israel. Her incredible legal career has earned the mother of two $50 million. On the other hand, the actor reportedly made $20 million from Ocean’s Eleven and a staggering $34 million from Gravity. He’s also a producer, director and writer in his own right, and his lucrative deal with Nespresso is reportedly worth $40 million. He also sold his liquor brand, Casamigos, in 2017, and pocketed $150 million for that.