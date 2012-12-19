Katie Holmes spends birthday with Suri before a Christmas apart

Katie Holmes had a sweet start to her big day when she celebrated her birthday. The Dawson’s Creek actress chose to see her 34th year in with a day out in the company of her favourite girl-friend – her six-year-old daughter Suri, last Tuesday.



Both up for a treat, mum and daughter kicked off Katie's Big Apple birthday adventure uptown in the stylish deli Sugar And Plumm, where a delighted Katie was presented with a sponge birthday cake made specially for her, with strawberry jam and vanilla buttercream icing. It was decorated with the words Happy Birthday Katie! They also breakfasted on silver dollar pancakes and eggs Benedict at the trendy bistro.

Afterwards, wrapped up tight against the New York wind, Suri cute in a rose pink woollen coat and matching sequined headband, Katie casual in jeans and a stylish three-quarter length petrol blue woollen jacket, the two took a stroll together hand in hand in the streets around their hometown of six months.



Almost inseparable, Katie and Suri will be apart for Christmas this year, as they were for November’s Thanksgiving holiday, as Suri will be spending it with her actor dad Tom Cruise together with her half-sister and brother. It is the end to a dramatic year for Katie, who is currently enjoying critical acclaim with her new Broadway play Dead Accounts. She surprised the world with her separation and subsequent quickie divorce from actor husband Tom Cruise in the summer, asking for custody of Suri, and upping sticks to New York City from Los Angeles.



The actor couple’s marriage had lasted five years, with she and Tom marrying in a fairytale ceremony in 2006, at the magnificent 15th-century Odescalchi Castle overlooking Lake Bracciano outside Rome. Mission Impossible star Tom is also currently in the Big Apple promoting his latest movie, Jack Reacher though it is not known if the two met up at any point to mark Katie's birthday. The 50-year-old actor has said that he will be spending a family Christmas, possibly in the UK, possibly back home in Los Angeles, with his three children Bella, 20 and Connor, 17 – his adopted children with former wife Nicole Kidman, and Suri.

He celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday in November with his three children, in London, which he has recently said to have fallen in love with. I love it here. I have made so many films here and I have worked with so many of the actors here. It is a wonderful place to live,” he told reporters. Speaking about his festive season plans at the premiere of his new film, the actor enthused, “We have got lots of very special things planned. We are all going to be together and I am looking forward to it."



Katie, meanwhile, said she was enjoying the chance to spend some time off from the theatre with her family Kathy and Martin Holmes at her hometown of Toledo, Ohio.