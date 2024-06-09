Suri Cruise is glowing as she enjoys a ride round central park ahead of new chapter

Suri Cruise radiated exuberance as she enjoyed a sunny summer Saturday riding her bike through Central Park.

The 18-year-old high school graduate wore a charming white crocheted tank top paired with eye-catching red and white print pants, perfectly embodying a carefree teenage spirit.

The daughter of Hollywood stars Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise looked relaxed and happy, her brown hair cascading down her back as she pedaled through the urban oasis.

Suri carried a blue tote bag in the basket of her rented Citi Bike, blending seamlessly into the bustling New York City scene.

With high school behind her, Suri is savoring her summer break before embarking on an exciting new chapter this fall at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A few days prior, she was also spotted going for a run through the park, maintaining her active lifestyle.

Despite her famous lineage, Suri seems determined to forge her own path, steering clear of the typical Hollywood trajectory many celebrity children follow.

© Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Suri Cruise smiles while goes biking around Central Park on a sunny day in New York City

Instead, she appears to be leaning towards a career in fashion, planning to study at Carnegie Mellon's prestigious School of Design, one of the oldest and most highly regarded programs in the country.

Suri's creative inclinations are well-documented, reflecting a family tradition of craftsmanship.

Katie has often spoken proudly about the influence of her mother, Kathleen, who ran a successful drapery business before dedicating herself to raising her children.

"My mother had a very successful drapery business, but then when I was born — I was a lot of work. So she gave it up," Katie shared with InStyle. "But my mom is an incredible quilter, and one of my sisters is an art teacher, so I grew up with that."

© Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Suri Cruise is enjoying summer break before she heads off to college

Katie has ensured that Suri also embraces her creative side. "I've always wanted Suri to feel empowered [in that way] too," she said. Katie fondly recalled planning a fairy-themed birthday party for Suri when she was four or five, where they chose fabrics together to make fairy costumes. "I wanted her to create things instead of having stuff done for her. That way she was always in charge."

During the pandemic, Katie and Suri spent quality time sewing together while staying by a lake. "We were also on a lake, and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock," Katie told Amazing Magazine, highlighting their close bond and shared love for crafting.

© Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Suri has a great sense of style

Since turning 18 in April, Suri has been spotted out and about, showcasing her unique and quirky sense of style. While Katie remains protective of her daughter's privacy, she has occasionally shared insights into Suri's talents. "Suri is good at anything she does," Katie once remarked, a testament to her daughter's capabilities and potential.

As Suri embarks on her journey to college, one notable absence will be that of her father, Tom, from her life.

© TikTok Suri Cruise wore a Carnegie Mellon sweater

Following her 18th birthday, the Top Gun star is no longer required to pay child support to Katie, which reportedly amounted to a substantial $400,000 a year.

Though Suri's exact plans for the future may still be taking shape, her move to Carnegie Mellon marks an exciting step toward a bright and independent future.