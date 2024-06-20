Suri Cruise's dashing prom date revealed - meet the budding musician

It's an exciting time for Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri, as she prepares for a new chapter in her life following high school graduation - and she's enjoying every second of it.

The 18-year-old attended her prom on Tuesday in New York and looked beautiful in an eye-catching, corseted dress and high heels.

All eyes were on the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, who was escorted by a handsome teen on the night.

Now, the identity of Suri's date has been revealed as budding musician, Toby Cohen.

The fellow senior at La Guardia High School beamed alongside Suri, and at one point, in photos published on the New York Post, he confidently placed his hands around her waist as he stood behind her.

They were also photographed hand-in-hand at the event on Manhattan’s Upper West Side where the teens appeared to be having the time of their lives.

Toby is a talented musician who has regularly showcased his singing, piano playing and guitar skills on social media.

Singer, Eva Poklonskaya recently posted a video with Toby who was accompanying her rendition of "Moon River" on the piano. He displayed his amazing vocal prowess during the clip, proving music is in his future.

In addition, Toby honored Bruce Springsteen at a charity event when was 13 and performed "Thunder Road" at The Cutting Room in NYC.

His bio on Youtube reads: "Singer songwriter who can't stop playing music," and he not only performs amazing covers of hit tunes but writes his own material too.

Suri has kept her personal life out of the spotlight - with the help of Katie - in her years growing up in New York. But now, as an adult, she's forging a future for herself in the arts.

It was recently revealed via a TikTok video that Suri would be attending Carnegie Mellon University.

It is thought Suri will study at the School of Design which offers a variety of subjects and is suitable for students with interests ranging from graphic designers, illustrators, animators, fashion designers, and artists, all housed under one department.

Suri has amazing vocals and acting skills too and in addition to headlining several school productions over the years, she sang the opening credits of her mom's movie, Alone Together, in 2022.

Ironically, the tune was "Moon River", the very same one Toby was heard singing in Eva's Instagram post.

Katie has branded her daughter, "very, very talented," in the past and while it'll be difficult to see her move away from their home in New York, there's no doubt, the Dawson's Creek star is unbelievably proud.