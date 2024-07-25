10 of the most ridiculously expensive celebrity gifts of all time from Scarlett Johansson's teeth to David Beckham's winery

Nicole Kidman, Beyonce, Katie Holmes and Jennifer Aniston have all been given extravagantly expensive presents from celebrity friends, from islands, to Swarovski-encrusted bathtubs, and rare pens.
Following the news that Travis Kelce reportedly splashed out over $70,000 on clothes for Taylor Swift, let's take a look at some of the most expensive gifts ever purchased.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
In 2008 British soccer player David gifted Posh Spice a bottle of wine with her name engraved – but that was only the beginning of the gift, as the real surprise was that the bottle had come from a Napa Valley winery that he had purchased for her, reportedly for over seven figures.
Beyonce and Jay-Z
For Father's Day in 2013, Bey got a PJ for the father of her then-only child Blue Ivy: a $40 million Bombardier Challenger 850 jet, to be exact.
The jet seated 15 and included a living room, bedroom, kitchen and two bathrooms, and Jay went on to include it in the music video for "Excuse Me Miss".
It was the perfect gift for Jay as the same year he allegedly purchased a private island for Beyonce, allowing the two to fly off to paradise without having to fly with the common people.
The pair have also splashed out millions on other gifts for each other.
Jay is said to have gifted Bey a 213-foot luxury Galactica Star yacht valued at over $70 million for her 32nd birthday, while she has purchased a $2 million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport – a car so exclusive there was a year long wait even for Beyonce – and a $5 million diamond-studded Hublot watch.
Kelly Rowland and Beyonce
Beyonce's BFF Kelly splashed out on a $5,200 pink baby bathtub – hand-decorated with nearly 50,000 Swarovski crystals – for Bey's first child Blue Ivy, and it was all because Kelly accidentally spilled the beans about the baby's gender to the press.
Scarlet Johansson and Ryan Reynolds
A priceless gift was what Scarlett gifted her then-future husband Ryan Renolds on his 31st birthday – a gold encrusted wisdom tooth from her own mouth, which was repurposed into a necklace.
Their marriage ultimately did not last, although it is unclear if Ryan ever gave the tooth back.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
Before their divorce and estrangement, Tom purchased a customized Gulfstream jet worth $20 million for Dawson's Creek star Katie, who welcomed their daughter Suri in 2004.
"It’s like a bus, only faster," Katie, who now regularly uses the New York subway system, once said of the jet.
It is unclear if she returned it after the divorce.
Russell Brand and Katy Perry
In 2010, for Russell's birthday, Katy purchased two tickets at a cost of $200,000 for seats onboard the maiden voyage of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShip Two.
Sadly, they were never able to use them, as a year later their marriage collapsed.
In 2014, the first SpaceShipTwo rocket, VSS Enterprise, broke up in flight and crashed in the Mojave desert.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
Friends forever! Courteney once gifted her best friend Jennifer a $12,000 one-of-a-kind Chanel bike that included a quilted leather seat, and Chanel-embossed saddlebag.
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
The Twilight co-stars-turned-lovers-turned-exes celebrated several birthdays together, and Robert reportedly splashed out on a $43,000 limited-edition white-gold Tibaldi Bentley Crewe fountain pen for Kristen's actress' 23rd birthday.
One of only 40 in the world, the pen was engraved with her name and the phrase 'from R,' and had a two-tone 18-carat yellow gold nib.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Nicole and Keith welcomed two daughters, and Keith gifted Nicole two very expensive push gifts.
After she welcomed first daughter Sunday in 2006, Keith purchased a $73,000 Cartier diamond trinity ring, and after the birth of their second daughter Faith, via surrogacy, he splashed out on a $120,000 diamond and emerald encrusted cross. A
Adam Sandler and his Grown Ups co-stars
When Grown Ups wrapped filming in 2009, Adam Sandler knew he wanted to give his costars a wrap gift they could never forget: $250,000 Maseratis.
Cars were sent to Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James, and Rob Schneider.