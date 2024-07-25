10 of the most ridiculously expensive celebrity gifts of all time from Scarlett Johansson's teeth to David Beckham's winery

For Father's Day in 2013, Bey got a PJ for the father of her then-only child Blue Ivy: a $40 million Bombardier Challenger 850 jet, to be exact.

The jet seated 15 and included a living room, bedroom, kitchen and two bathrooms, and Jay went on to include it in the music video for "Excuse Me Miss".

It was the perfect gift for Jay as the same year he allegedly purchased a private island for Beyonce, allowing the two to fly off to paradise without having to fly with the common people.

The pair have also splashed out millions on other gifts for each other.

Jay is said to have gifted Bey a 213-foot luxury Galactica Star yacht valued at over $70 million for her 32nd birthday, while she has purchased a $2 million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport – a car so exclusive there was a year long wait even for Beyonce – and a $5 million diamond-studded Hublot watch.

