Miley Cyrus's parents divorcing after 19 years of marriage

Miley Cyrus hasn't had the easiest year so far. With her own on-off romance rarely out of the headlines, it was announced this week that her parents have spilt up.



Her mum Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from country singer Billy Ray Cyrus citing irreconcilable differences. Her decision comes three years after the Achy Breaky Heart star filed divorce papers himself, but then changed his mind.

"This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family," Billy Ray, 51, told People in a statement. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."



In documents filed on Thursday in LA Superior Court, Tish requested physical and legal custody of the couple's youngest daughter Noah, 13, with visitation rights for Billy Ray.



She is also seeking spousal support and has asked that the singer covers her attorney fees. The couple's date of separation is listed as "to be determined".

Tish and Billy Ray's rocky 19-year marriage is coming to an end after they almost called it quits in 2010 when he filed for divorce. At the time, the couple — who have five children together, including superstar Miley — released a statement saying, "We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers."



Just five months later, however, during an interview on The View, Billy Rae announced he was withdrawing his petition. "I want to put my family back together," he said.