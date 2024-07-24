Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight’s nostalgic nod to daughter’s ex Brad Pitt revealed

In a recent interview legendary actor Jon Voight, 85, gave a rare glimpse into his Beverly Hills home, where he has resided for two decades.

As Jon prepares to move, the actor's personal space reveals poignant nods to his family history, particularly his relationship with his daughter, Angelina Jolie, and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

The interview, conducted by Variety, highlighted Jon's home decor, which includes prominently displayed photos of Angelina and Brad.

Among the treasured images is a 2008 People magazine cover featuring the former couple.

These snapshots, seemingly clipped from magazines, trace the periods when Jon and Angelina were estranged, suggesting a deep, yet complicated, connection to his daughter's life and career.

Jon's living room also showcases framed pictures of iconic figures such as Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr., and various Indian yogis, reflecting his eclectic taste and spiritual inclinations.

© David M. Benett Brad and Angelina have been embroiled in court proceedings since their 2016 divorce

These carefully chosen images offer a glimpse into the actor's inspirations and the values he holds dear.

The interview delved into Jon's relationship with Angelina, revealing that the two have often found themselves on opposite sides of political and social issues.

© Getty Images A young Angelina with dad Jon Voight

"She’s of another mind about most topics," Jon shared, acknowledging the differences that have sometimes strained their bond.

Despite these ideological clashes, Angelina's love for his daughter remains unwavering. "I love my daughter — that’s No. 1. I am happy when Angie is happy. When she’s having a tough time, I’m having a tough time. When she is down, I’m down," he expressed, highlighting the depth of his paternal concern.

However, the interview wasn't without its contentious moments. Jon, known for his candid nature, did not shy away from expressing critical views, at one point referring to Jolie as "ignorant," a remark that underscores the complexity of their relationship.

© Getty Images Jon and Marcheline were married from 1971-1980

Jon and Angelina share a storied family history. He and his late ex-wife, Marcheline Bertrand, welcomed Jolie and her brother, James Haven, into the world.

Marcheline, who passed away from cancer in 2007 at the age of 56, was a significant figure in Angelina’s life, and her loss was deeply felt by the entire family.

Angelina's own family life has been widely publicized, particularly her high-profile relationship and subsequent split from Brad.

© Getty Angelina and Brad with their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox

The couple, once one of Hollywood's most celebrated duos, share six children. The youngest, twins Vivienne and Knox, recently celebrated their 16th birthday.

The divorce proceedings between the couple, initiated in 2016, have been protracted and complex, continuing to make headlines as they navigate the intricacies of their separation and co-parenting arrangements.