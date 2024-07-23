Christina Hall shares behind-the-scenes update as she continues work without Josh Hall

Christina Hall is keeping her head up amid her shocking divorce from Josh Hall, her husband of almost three years.

Though neither the HGTV star or her now estranged husband have addressed the news, they both filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, California last week, with Josh citing Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, while Christina stated the date as July 7.

This marks the third divorce for the Christina on the Coast host in six years; she was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, with whom she shares kids Taylor, 14, and Brayden, eight, and that year, she married Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, four, and they divorced in 2021.

Recommended video You may also like Christina Hall and Tarek El-Moussa reunite for new HGTV project The Flip Off

Prior to their divorce, Christina and Josh were working on a new HGTV show with none other than Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa called The Flip Off, which would have followed the two couples as they face off to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain," the network announced on Instagram on May 15.

It has since been reported that Josh will no longer be part of the show, which is set to premiere in 2025, though it appears Christina is enjoying her time on set nonetheless.

The mom-of-three took to Instagram on Monday, July 22 and shared a photo to her Stories from set — though it's unclear whether it was a behind-the-scenes glimpse of The Flip Off, Josh was part of her other HGTV shows — sharing a happy update.

© Instagram Christina shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse

In the photo, she is smiling ear-to-ear wearing workout leggings and a sports bra, posing with a general contractor in front of a trailer, and she happily announced: "Finally got that trailer on set."

MORE: Christina Hall's 'trouble' teen daughter looks so grown-up as proud mom shares new photo

MORE: Christina Hall shares celebratory message with lookalike mom amid tumultuous divorce

And once her work day was done, she also shared another sweet update, from her family home instead of from set, a touching photo featuring her middle child Brayden.

© Instagram The HGTV star also shared a sweet photo with her son

In the heartwarming pic, a mirror selfie, she's seen wearing a knitted black mini dress, and Brayden is giving his mom a hug. "My sweet guy," she wrote next to a red heart emoji.

MORE: Christina Hall removes wedding ring tattoo after shocking divorce news

© Getty The former couple were married for almost three years

In their court filing, Christina and Josh cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

MORE: Christina Hall returns after Josh Hall divorce with update on family life — see here

© Jon Kopaloff Josh was a stepdad to Christina's three kids

Josh has also requested that Christina pay him spousal support, but to "divvy up what was theirs respectively before they got hitched," while she wants the court to eliminate the ability for either to collect alimony.

The divorce documents also reveal that they tied the knot on October 6, 2021, a month after they announced their engagement; they started dating in March of 2021, and went public with their relationship that July.