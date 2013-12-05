Amanda Bynes says she's 'doing great' after five months in rehab

Troubled Disney child star Amanda Bynes says she's "doing great" after undergoing five months of rehab.



"I am doing very well," she told In Touch Weekly on Tuesday. "I'm doing great, it's been five days since I got out of rehab."



Amanda's mother's lawyer confirmed that the 27-year-old is recovering at her parents' home in LA.







The statement also read that Amanda plans to look at "various colleges with the intention of majoring in fashion design."



The lawyer added, "Despite the fact Amanda is no longer in a facility, her outpatient treatment is continuing.



"She's very happy to re-establish the loving relationship with her family that she once shared."



The Hairspray actress is believed to have left rehab at around the time of Thanksgiving.







The screen starlet hit headlines for her erratic behaviour during the summer. She took to Twitter criticise family members as well as celebrities including Rihanna and Drake.



The Nickelodeon actress was then detained for mental health evaluation in July after being accused of trespassing and starting a fire in the grounds of a retirement community in California while drunk.



Cpt. Don Aguilar of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told the New York Daily News that she "met the criteria of 5150", which is the California Welfare & Institutions Code for involuntary hospitalization for mental evaluation.



At the end of July news broke that her 5150 order had been extended for two more weeks because the 72-hour evaluation period was insufficient.



In August her mother Lynn Organ took temporary conservatorship of Amanda meaning that she gained control of the actress' finances and other aspects of her personal life.



Her lawyer's most recent statement confirmed that her mother remains her conservator.



"Both my husband and I love Amanda very much and we know that she will get through this situation," Lynn said in October.