Amanda Bynes' mother speaks out in show of love and support of her daughter

Amanda Bynes' mother speaks out in support of her daughter
Amanda Bynes' mother has spoken out about her troubled daughter for the first time.
In a show of love and support for her Disney actress daughter, Lynn Organ told People magazine, "Both my husband and I love Amanda very much and we know that she will get through this situation."
She made clear that her family's focus is on her daughter, who is currently in a treatment facility in Malibu, and keeping her out of the spotlight as much as possible.
"Please know that neither myself or other family members have ever released any information regarding her treatment or diagnosis," she said. "We truly believe in keeping our daughter's situation private for now."
Lynn also made a plea to the public not get caught up in the rumour mill that has recently surrounded the matter of her daughter’s health.
"I would really like everyone out there to know that almost 99 percent of the things written about my daughter in various media outlets are false or misleading," she said.
"Unless it's a statement issued by our family attorney, Tamar Arminak, please take everything you read about Amanda with a grain of salt."
The former Nickelodeon child star was originally detained under the 5150 order after an incident near her parents' home in July.
Amanda, 27, was accused of being drunk, trespassing and starting a fire in the grounds of a retirement community in Thousand Oaks, California. Police were called and the She's the Man star was subsequently taken to hospital.
Lynn, who currently has conservatorship over her daughter, shared that the entire family is overwhelmed with the positive messages and well wishes.
She said, "We appreciate everyone's heartfelt support and we hope that she can get some privacy and the respect she deserves during this trying time."