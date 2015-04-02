Jeremy Renner to share custody of daughter in divorce settlement

Jeremy Renner will share custody of his daughter Ava Berlin with former wife Sonni Pacheco after reaching an agreement in their divorce settlement. The Avengers actor will get joint legal and physical custody of the two-year-old, despite Sonni having asked for primary custody.

According to court documents obtained by People, the settlement states that Jeremy will pay $13,000 a month in child support. However he will not pay spousal support to his ex-wife, who claimed that their prenuptial agreement should be voided because it was based on "fraud".

The settlement filing also says that neither Jeremy nor Sonni can make "derogatory or insulting remarks" about each other, a significant other or either of their families in front of their daughter. The former couple are also restricted from "arguing, yelling or using profanity" aimed at each other when in the company of Ava Berlin.

Jeremy Renner has reached a divorce settlement with Sonni Pacheco

Sonni filed for divorce from the American Hustle star in December after just ten months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The model wanted primary physical custody but joint legal custody of their daughter, after claiming her former husband's house is unsafe for the toddler.

"I have been the parent that cares for Ava on a daily basis," she said in the papers. "[Jeremy] rarely spent one-on-one time with Ava and when he did it's my recollection it was a result of my insistence that he do so."

Jeremy has stayed tight-lipped about the split but is likely to be pleased with the agreement, as he had pushed for joint custody of his daughter. The 44-year-old is notoriously private about his personal life, and only confirmed that he had married Sonni in September.

However the actor has been more forthcoming in talking about Ava, and previously said that he "really loves" being a father.

"The only thing I think about when I'm not with my baby is, 'How do I get to my baby?' I need to get to her, and I'm very miserable when I don't see her," he told Capitol File.