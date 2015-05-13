Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny share a kiss in New York

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny locked lips on stage in New York on Tuesday. The X Files co-stars, who had fans of the show hooked with their onscreen chemistry as Mulder and Scully, shared a kiss at a concert to promote David's new album Hell or Highwater.



David, 54, was joined by Gillian as he performed music from his 12-track folk record, with the actress stepping out on stage during his encore. As the famous friends were reunited, Gillian, 46, joked, "Can we play some real music, please?"

David countered, "Is there anything you're in the mood for perhaps?" prompting his co-star to request the Neil Young song Helpless.



As the band started the music, Gillian gave David a big kiss before moving to stand next to the backing singers to listen to the track. When the music ended, the two actors locked lips again.



Both David and The Fall actress Gillian are single. David divorced actress Tea Leoni last year after 17 years of marriage, meanwhile Gillian split from her boyfriend Mark Griffiths in 2012.

Gillian has previously admitted that sparks did fly between her and David while they were working together on The X Files, which ran from 1993 until 2002. "There is an attraction," she previously told The Huffington Post. "There might even be more of an attraction, but it's not going to happen. And it's that frisson that has made it interesting in the series and continues to make it interesting."



Fans of the sci-fi TV series were delighted when it was announced in March that The X Files would be returning as a six-episode mini-series. David and Gillian both signed on to reprise their roles as Mulder and Scully; filming begins on 8 June, with the first episode scheduled to air in January.