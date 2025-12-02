Inside The X-Files star Gillian Anderson's complicated love life with The Crown creator boyfriend and two ex-husbands

Gillian Anderson's love life is far from straightforward. The X-Files actress is currently dating screenwriter and producer, Peter Morgan. But before the two got together in 2016, Gillian was the center of more than a few romantic flings that caught the public's eye.

The actress, who is starring in Trespasses with Lola Petticrew, Tom Cullen, and Martin McCann, has been in the entertainment industry since 1986. Since then, she's won two Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes. During that time, Gillian, 57, has been married and divorced twice, with two other long term partners.

In 2020, Gillian opened up to The Sunday Times Style about her relationship needs. She said: "Early on after the break-up of my relationship [with Mark Griffiths] and before my current one [with Peter Morgan], somebody encouraged me to write a list of needs and wants in a future partner." The actress continued: "Needs are non-negotiable."

Gillian is beloved for her work in shows like The Crown, Sex Education, and The First Lady. For fans who already know everything about her professional career, HELLO! did a deep dive into her complicated love life.

Clyde Klotz

© Getty Images Gillian and Clyde at the 1995 Golden Globe Awards

Gillian met Clyde Klotz while filming The X-Files. The Canadian born television art director has worked on shows like The Hitchhiker and 21 Jump Street. The couple married in 1994, the same year they welcomed their daughter, Piper. Clyde and Gillian's romance was short-lived. The two divorced in 1997 for unknown reasons.

Piper has followed in her dad's footsteps, working as an artist and designer and even was part of the art department for the two-season revival of The X-Files in 2016 and 2018.

Julian Ozanne

© Getty Images for L'Oreal Gillian is quite private about her relationships

Seven years after her divorce from Clyde, Gillian tied the knot with Julian Ozanne, a documentarian. Their wedding was held on Lamu Island, a small island just off the shore of Kenya in the Indian Ocean. Like her first marriage, her nuptials with Julian ended seemingly before they began. Gillian and Julian separated in 2006.

Mark Griffiths

© Getty Images Gillian was with Mark for six years

The same year she split from Julian Ozanne, Gillian got together with Mark Griffiths. Though the two never married, they were together for six years and welcomed two children together. Gillian and Mark are parents to Oscar, 19, and Felix, 17.

After becoming parents together, Gillian and Mark "amicably separated after six years together," a rep told US Weekly in 2012. While the reason for their breakup remains between the two of them, Gillian did explain to The Times: "If you go on a date with someone and realize they won't meet, say, three of [your] needs, then they are not the person for you."

She continued: "It may last as a relationship, but it won't make you happy. Wants are easier, not more frivolous per se, but easier to deliver. Doing this made it clear to me going forward who would be good for me in a relationship."

Peter Morgan

© Getty Images She and Peter have a very private relationship

While Gillian was on the set of The Crown in 2016, she met Peter Morgan, the screenwriter behind The Queen, Frost/Nixon, The Audience, and, of course, The Crown. Peter had recently divorced his wife of seventeen years, Lila Schwarzenberg.

Throughout their relationship, Gillian and Peter haven't lived together. The actress told The Times in 2020: "My partner and I don't live together. If we did, that would be the end of us. It works so well as it is and it feels so special when we do come together."

That same year, it was widely reported that the couple broke up, due to demanding schedules. But, in September 2024, they seemingly reconciled. Gillian and Peter were spotted sitting next to each other at the 2024 Emmy awards. The two are very private and have yet to be seen together since their initial split, but it appears they are going strong!